Who's your favorite artist? Oh boy, you do not want to answer that question. Especially not once you've seen Swarm. Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers (also the showrunner and one of the writers), this Prime Video series revolves around that question, and how far someone will go if you don't "stan correct." Swarm follows the story of Dre (Dominique Fishback), a super-fan of an adored pop star called Ni'jah (Nirine S. Brown) who may or may not be a stand-in for Beyoncé. After a tragic incident pushes her over the edge, Dre embarks on a chaotic road trip across America, centered around her obsession with her idol. Who's your favorite artist?

There are going to be a lot of questions about what Beyoncé thinks of this show, so let's get that out of the way first. Yes, the story does essentially kick off with Ni'jah releasing a surprise album in 2016 (Lemonade, anyone?). Yes, there are parallels, both explicit and implied. But it honestly does not matter who Ni'jah is based on. Ni'jah could be literally any popular artist out there, including Donald Glover himself. Swarm makes it quite clear that the idol themselves is just a fantasy, one you can barely taste, forget hold on to. It's not the idol, it's the fan. To someone as broken and twisted by life as Dre, "Who's your favorite artist?" is a religion that gives her a reason to live — and, do other, more violent things.

Image via Prime Video

Related:A Superfan Spirals Into Chaos for Her Idol in 'Swarm' Trailer

Swarm has an indie movie vibe, with a very stripped-down, natural aesthetic. It's violent, of course, but it's handled quite artistically, showing the audience only that which they need to see. Its surreal narrative is woven through with sequences that blend reality and fantasy, and there are two great examples of this, in Episode 3, "Taste" and Episode 4, "Running Scared." In the interests of keeping this review spoiler-free, I'm not going to tell you what they are, but you'll know them when you see them. There's some great cinematography and editing work at play here, and you can thank series cinematographers Drew Daniels and Gabriel Patay and editors Sharidan Sotelo, Ali Greer, and Franky Guttman​​​​​​ for that. The writers can take a bow as well, having delivered a tense, well-crafted narrative that's really quite addictive.

Of course, the brilliant directors behind this show have done excellent work, with Glover himself having directed Episode 1. Adamma Ebo, the mind behind the biting 2022 satirical mockumentary Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., has directed three episodes, including the finale. Ibra Ake (Atlanta) directs two, the aforementioned Episode 4 and Episode 5 "Girl, Bye." Stephen Glover, Donald Glover's brother and frequent collaborator, directs Episode 6, "Fallin' Through the Cracks," and again, for spoiler reasons, we can't tell you why that episode is ingenious. What we can tell you is this: it's essentially a breather episode before the finale, introduces a delightful detective played by Heather Alicia Simms (Luke Cage) who ought to have her own show, and it's got plenty of surprises, especially for the eagle-eyed Easter egg hunter.

Image via Prime Video

Swarm's cast is headlined by the immensely talented Dominique Fishback. The BAFTA-nominated actor delivers a harrowing performance as Dre, showing the character's growth (or descent, however you want to look at it) over the course of the season with a raw humanity that's totally absorbing. Episodes 1, 4, 5, and 7 showcase her talent in some truly powerful scenes. Even her lies and manipulations are bewitchingly delivered, drawing you in and keeping you there. The best part of Dre's characterization, which Fishback captures perfectly, is the fact that she's driven as much by loss and grief as she is by her obsession.

What makes Swarm stand out, especially when compared to other stories of similar people, is that it does not seek to justify or condemn. Even as it tackles the toxicity of fandom and showcases an all-too-literal take on cancel culture, the story unfolds without judgment. As with the idol, the fandom is also just a vehicle for the violence within. Being a fan isn't what makes Dre do the things she does. She is who she is, and that is exactly how a story like this should be: honest. Glover and Nabers have crafted a production that looks past the fan and shows the heavily-damaged person behind her, but without trying to make her likable or justifiable. I binged the season almost without break, and I'm sure a lot of others are going to do that too. When you're done with Swarm, don't forget to look at yourself in the mirror and ask this: Who's your favorite artist?

Rating: B+

Swarm first had its world premiere at this year's SXSW Festival. All seven episodes of the series land on Prime Video on March 17.