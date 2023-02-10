Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Swarm follows a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, a superfan of Beyoncé-esque a pop star, with the series likely being a reference to the real-world megastar's fanbase, often known as the Beyhive. The series is set to follow Dre's life as it is completely absorbed by her own fandom, which leads her down dark and unexpected places. The new 42-second teaser trailer is a tension-filled demonstration of Dre's obsession, giving the show the feeling of a psychological thriller. We are shown multiple shots of Dre with the constant sound of bees buzzing as a question is asked over and over: "Who is your favorite artist." The name of the show constantly appears as well and while always in the same design, it is made up of different materials to go along with the scene that it is overlaying. From the broken glass of a camera to flowers, to code, and eventually ending on blood, teasing just how bad things might get for Dre.

Glover and Nabers are the series' co-creators as well as executive producers. Nabers is also the showrunner and co-writer along with Jamal Olori while Glover acted as the director on the series' pilot episode. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer join the pair as executive producers with series star Fishback also serving as a producer. Other announced cast members for the series along with Fishback include Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris. Swarm comes from Amazon Studios and Gilga.

Image via Prime Video

Swarm At SXSW 2023

While Swarm is set to arrive on Prime Video on March 17, it will make its official debut a week earlier at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas on March 10 as part of the event's Opening Night TV Premiere. Swarm will join several other debuting series such as American Born Chinese from Disney+ and starring Michelle Yeoh and the Bob Odenkirk-starring Lucky Hank for AMC, with the event having 15 TV Premieres in total with an additional 7 Independent TV Pilots.

Swarm will arrive on Prime Video on March 17, a week following its debut at SXSW 2023. You can check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming series down below.