Fans of S.W.A.T. are about to face some disappointing news, as the 2003 action-packed film will be leaving Netflix at the end of September. The film, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, and LL Cool J, has been a staple for action movie enthusiasts who enjoy a blend of intense action sequences and gripping drama. With its departure, viewers will no longer be able to stream the movie that brought a modern twist to the 1970s television classic.

Directed by Clark Johnson, S.W.A.T. follows a team of highly skilled LAPD officers tasked with escorting an international criminal out of the country. When a massive bounty is placed on the criminal’s head, the team must fend off a series of dangerous and determined criminals who are eager to claim the reward. The film's high-octane action, combined with its star-studded cast, has made it a fan favorite since its release.

For those who have enjoyed revisiting this 2003 blockbuster on Netflix, time is running out to watch it on the platform. Whether you’re a longtime fan or someone looking to experience the thrills for the first time, make sure to catch S.W.A.T. before it leaves Netflix at the end of September.

The Legacy of S.W.A.T.: From TV Series to Film and Back

The S.W.A.T. film is deeply rooted in the legacy of the original 1975 television series of the same name. The show, which aired for two seasons, followed the adventures of a Special Weapons and Tactics team in Los Angeles. The series became iconic for its action sequences and the unforgettable theme song, which remains one of the most recognisable TV themes of all time.

The 2003 film adaptation sought to bring the gritty, action-packed world of the original series to a new generation. While it updated the story for modern audiences, it retained the core elements that made the original series a hit: a focus on teamwork, strategy, and high-stakes scenarios. The movie was well-received by audiences, and its success contributed to a renewed interest in the S.W.A.T. franchise.

That interest eventually led to the development of the modern S.W.A.T. TV series, which premiered in 2017. Starring Shemar Moore as the leader of the elite team, the current series takes a more character-driven approach while maintaining the intense action and tactical operations that fans expect. The show has been praised for its diverse cast and its willingness to tackle contemporary social issues within the framework of an action-packed police drama.

As the 2003 film prepares to exit Netflix, fans of the S.W.A.T. franchise can still enjoy the current television series for one more season, which continues to expand on the themes and action that have defined the brand for decades. While the film’s departure is certainly a loss, the ongoing TV series ensures that the spirit of S.W.A.T. remains alive and well.

Don’t miss your last chance to watch the 2003 S.W.A.T. film on Netflix before it leaves at the end of September.

Watch on Netflix