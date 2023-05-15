Along with averting an uncalled-for cancellation, Shemar Moore-led CBS drama S.W.A.T has found a new streaming home on Netflix, Deadline has reported. The news comes after last week’s unceremonious cancellation and un-cancellation of the series by the network. All the five seasons of the series will be available to Netflix subscribers this May with the current sixth season of the series expected to join them on the platform in the fall. The seventh season will wrap up the long-running series for good.

As part of CBS’ deal for S.W.A.T., the current seasons of the series are available on Paramount+ for their duration as well as a few months after they end their broadcast run. The series’ first three seasons are also currently available on Hulu to stream. Meanwhile, over at Netflix, S.W.A.T. co-showrunner Shawn Ryan’s newest series, The Night Agent, delivered an impressive first season run at the streamer, debuting in the weekly top ten.

The Team Behind S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. follows Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson (Moore) as he takes over the reins of the Special Weapons and Tactics unit in Los Angeles. A former marine born and raised in LA, he has both the skills and the love for the city to take over the unit full of highly-skilled operatives. Furthermore, as a Black man, he often acts as a bridge between the police and the people to make sure the force protects and serves everyone. Given his two sides, he is often torn between his "brothers in blue" and the local community while navigating difficult topics in each episode. The series is based on the 2003 movie of the same name as well as the 1975 series of the same name.

The fifth season of the series saw a surge in viewership on the network and when the cancellation news broke fans were enraged. However, the network read the room and instantly revived the series for a seventh and final season with a limited 13-episode run. The series is a fan favorite for its social commentaries as well as the comfort of a procedural show.

Ryan developed the procedural crime drama with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. It features Moore as Hondo, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica, Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay, Alex Russell as James "Jim" Street, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, Peter Onorati as Jeff Mumford, David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hick, Amy Farrington as Lieutenant Detective Piper Lync and Rochelle Aytes.

Currently, there's no release date for the seventh season, but the Season 6 finale will air on May 19. Seasons 1-5 drop on Netflix on May 17. You can check out the trailer below: