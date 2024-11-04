It’s been seven long years since the Shemar Moore-led CBS police procedural series S.W.A.T. first debuted, and, as fans know, the series has been canceled more than once. S.W.A.T. was canceled after six seasons in May 2023 and ended up being renewed for a seventh and final season days later. Eventually, Season 7 turned out not to be the series’ final chapter as it was renewed for an eighth season that premiered last month.

Given the multiple cancelations, the future of S.W.A.T. may not seem so certain to fans who also hope Moore will lend his voice if the series gets canceled again, as he did with the past two. Commenting on the cancelations, Moore told People Magazine, “To get canceled twice in a row and to get uncanceled twice in a row, I give kudos to me running my mouth on social media. Nothing lasts forever, but I fight.”

The reputable actor also hinted at how much longer he'll be a part of S.W.A.T.:

"Everybody at S.W.A.T. wants Season 13. And I'm like, You've got to talk to my knees, boy. It ain't no joke. Hey, I'm 54. It ain't like it was. It's harder and harder running around, jumping over cars and playing tough guy and trying to keep that six-pack together."

'S.W.A.T.' Season 8 Is As Intense As Ever

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, S.W.A.T. debuted on CBS in November 2017. It is inspired by the 1975 TV series and the 2003 film adaptation of the same name. Most recently, Season 8 of S.W.A.T. premiered on October 18 with the “Vanished” episode, the official synopsis for which reads:

“The team races to find a group of missing students and their bus driver, Hondo's former high school football coach; Hicks has reservations regarding Hondo's new team addition, Devin Gamble, a cop with a family background deeply entrenched in crime.”

Ahead of Episodes 2 and 3’s recent arrival, CBS gave fans a glimpse of what to expect with a new set of images and plot details. The latter, titled “Life” and which premiered on November 1, saw the Twenty Squad "face down a prison hostage situation, only to be thrown into deeper danger when a bomb explodes, freeing maximum-security prisoners from their cells, including someone with a personal grudge against Hondo." Now, with Episode 4, “The Sepulveda Protocol,” on the way, fans are in for even more high-stakes action.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 airs on CBS on Fridays, and episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

