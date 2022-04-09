S.W.A.T. will be returning for a sixth season on CBS. The show’s renewed status was revealed by series lead, Shemar Moore, on Twitter. The announcement also proves timely as it comes just ahead of the show’s 100th episode which is set to air on April 10, 2022.

The acclaimed TV show follows Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (played by Moore), a former marine and Los Angeles bred SWAT sergeant who runs a highly-trained, specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. S.W.A.T. is not one to shy away from heavy topics; the series has been commended for its approach at handling stories that involve tensions between police and the African-American community, as the show’s lead character is recognized as a bridge between the force and the community.

S.W.A.T. is the latest scripted show to be renewed by the network which has already renewed Young Sheldon, Ghosts, CSI: Vegas, The Neighborhood, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, and Bob Hearts Abishola for additional seasons. Considering S.W.A.T’s success, with an average of 6.6 million total viewers, the renewal comes as no surprise. However, United States of Al, Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, B Positive, Good Sam and Magnum P.I. have not been confirmed for additional seasons and are still waiting on renewal news.

S.W.A.T. is based on a 1975 series of the same name which followed the operations of a SWAT team in an unnamed Californian city. The 1975 series starred Steve Forrest as Lt “Hondo” Harrelson, the unit’s leader. Though it only ran for two seasons, the show spawned a spin-off The Rookies, and a 2003 feature film that had Samuel L. Jackson as Sergeant II Dan "Hondo" Harrelson.

Beside Moore, S.W.A.T. also stars Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit as the show’s main ensemble. The series is produced by Moore and Nicolas Bradley, while Shawn Ryan, Neal H. Moritz, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Justin Lin, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers on the show.

S.W.A.T. is currently in its fifth season, with new episodes airing every Sunday night. The season finale is set to air on May 1. No word yet on when the sixth season will debut but should the upcoming season follow the pattern set up by previous seasons, then Season Six of S.W.A.T. will air sometime between October and November 2022.

