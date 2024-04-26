The Big Picture S.W.A.T. faced cancellation but received a miraculous renewal, now headed towards an exciting eighth season.

Alex Russell, who departed the show, returns to direct an episode for Season 7, adding a new dynamic to the action-packed series fans love.

Shemar Moore expresses gratitude for the show's survival, showcasing passion for the project and promising an intense, unchanged storyline.

S.W.A.T. at CBS has experienced a lot of moving parts in recent times. After a run of six seasons on the network, the popular police procedural was cancelled last year. But the 20-Squad received an unlikely booster shot in the arm when its cancellation was surprisingly reveresed — and we aren't complaining. The show itself isn't alone in experiencing a renaissance. Alex Russell departed the Shemar Moore-led series in season seven after his character, Jim Street decided to lead a S.W.A.T. team back in Long Beach after they lost their squad leader, earning a transfer from Moore's unit. While Russell might no longer star in front of a camera, he has now taken up a role behind it.

Per TV Insider, Russell is back with S.W.A.T to direct an upcoming episode of the show, which airs this Friday, April 26. The episode will see the unit track down a cold-blooded sniper who is wrecking havoc all over Los Angeles. The episode will see Moore's Hondo dealing with a personal twist to the case as the season edges ever closer to its series finale. The upcoming episode marks the third time Russell has assumed a directorial role on the series, after directing episodes in Season 5 and Season 6.

It certainly feels good to have Russell returning to the show in some capacity. It is an excitement most definitely shared by Russell, as the actor has taken to his Instagram profile to share behind-the-scenes photos of himself in director mode.

'S.W.A.T.'s Return Is “Kind of A Miracle”

CBS' renewal of S.W.A.T for a seventh season last year was a very welcome development, with many assuming it would be the show's last. However, the network seem in a jolly mood recently announcing a 22-episode eighth season and final season, with CBS' President of Entertainment Amy Reisenbach saying, "“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!" Thank you very much. It marks the second time the show has been saved, and series' star, Moore, reflecting on the news says, “it’s kind of a miracle," and don't we love those. Speaking in a recent interview, Moore's excitement was palpable, as he expressed how much having the show back means. "I’m super, super geeked. I’m so excited, so proud, humbled, and I’m still pinching myself because it’s kind of a miracle," he explained. "It’s business, and you can’t take it personal, but sometimes you do a little bit because you’re so passionate about something. What’s crazy is we’ve had to change nothing—absolutely nothing."

Past seasons of S.W.A.T. are available to stream on Netflix. S.W.A.T. is nearing the end of its seventh season, with the finale set to air on May 17. Past seasons are streaming on Netflix in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

