S.W.A.T. is an action-drama TV series that's proved itself to be a captivating watch over the course of six seasons, and now it's all set to end with its upcoming Season 7. Derived from both the 1975 television series created by Robert Hamner and developed by Rick Husky, as well as the 2003 movie directed by Clark Johnson, S.W.A.T. thrives on pulse-pounding action sequences that are not only visually impressive but also rooted in tactical realism. The show's dedication to portraying authentic police procedures and tactics adds a layer of authenticity that sets it apart from run-of-the-mill action shows. S.W.A.T. also excels in presenting dynamic and multidimensional characters. The protagonists aren't just skilled operatives; they're individuals with complex backgrounds, personal struggles, and evolving relationships, and this contributes to making it easy for audiences to connect and invest emotionally in their journeys.

Garnering several Primetime Emmy nominations, the series emerged as a resounding success for CBS. Yet, despite its triumph over more than half a decade, the journey of S.W.A.T. toward its seventh season was charged with challenges. In a surprising turn of events, CBS announced the cancellation of S.W.A.T. in May 2023, just before the conclusion of the sixth season, even as the show's booming ratings displayed an upward trajectory. Shortly thereafter, in response to fervent disappointment from fans and the series' stars, the decision was reversed, and S.W.A.T. was unexpectedly renewed for its seventh (and final) season. While the impending seventh season of S.W.A.T. is likely to introduce significant changes, its revival stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of its audience, and here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

When and Where Can You Watch S.W.A.T. Season 7?

Image via CBS

Following its revival from cancelation by CBS, the decision to resurrect S.W.A.T. for a seventh season arrived hand-in-hand with the revelation that this chapter would mark the series' final stride. Season 7 is poised to be a more concise affair, comprising a mere 13 episodes, in stark contrast to the customary 22, probably signaling the network's lack of a prolonged roadmap for the show's future. While an official release date for the forthcoming season remains undisclosed, there exists a possibility that S.W.A.T. might stage its return in the fall of 2023. Nonetheless, the recent hiatus and the shadow of the WGA Writers' Strike and the SAG-AFTRA Actors' Strike loom as potential factors affecting the show's production. If S.W.A.T. Season 7 eludes a fall 2023 premiere, an early 2024 debut seems probable, aligning with its customary scheduling, albeit within the confines of its more compact season format.

Along with the rollercoaster ride of cancelation and revival on CBS, a fresh development emerged regarding the popular series. A deal was signed with Netflix, securing the series' streaming position, and outlining a new course for S.W.A.T.'s digital presence. Carving out a place in the expansive landscape of Netflix, the first five seasons of this iconic procedural show landed on the global streaming platform on May 17, 2023. As fall approaches, the show's sixth season is set to join the Netflix lineup, with the trajectory of S.W.A.T.'s seventh season mirroring a similar path upon its eventual broadcast. The arrival of S.W.A.T. on Netflix in mid-May instantly reverberated positively, launching the series into the streamer's top 10 list shortly after its triumphant resurrection. Beyond this notable boost, the show's extended availability on Hulu and Paramount+ further solidifies its standing as one of the most easily accessible network TV gems.

Is There a Trailer for S.W.A.T. Season 7?

Unfortunately, there hasn't yet been a trailer for Season 7 given the circumstances surrounding the series, and the conclusion of Season 6 being not too long ago. However, while you wait, you can watch a clip from Season 6 Episode 12 in the player above.

Who's In the Cast of S.W.A.T. Season 7?

Amidst the whirlwind of uncertainty that has surrounded the journey of S.W.A.T., fans are naturally abuzz with curiosity about the ensemble that will grace the series' final installment. As the dust settles from the show's unexpected cancelation and subsequent revival, the stage is ready for new introductions, unforeseen challenges, and thrilling reunions. At the forefront of this lineup stands Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds), a pillar of the series whose portrayal of Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has been a driving force behind the show's success. Joining him is David Lim, the talented actor who breathes life into the character of Victor Tan. In a heartfelt Instagram video, Moore and Lim expressed their profound gratitude for the unwavering support that played a pivotal role in resurrecting the series.

Joining them, audiences can expect to see long-time co-star Alex Russell reprise his role as Officer Jim Street, and Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca. Additionally, Jay Harrington should be back as David Kay and Rochelle Aytes can be expected to continue as Nichelle Carmichael after being promoted to a main cast member in Season 6. As S.W.A.T. embarks on its final chapter, the cast's return is both a homecoming and a promise. A promise to the dedicated viewers who advocated its revival and a homecoming for the characters who have become symbolic of the action-packed drama. With familiar faces anchoring the series, the stage is set for an electrifying conclusion, one that pays homage to the show's legacy and the fervent fanbase that stood unwaveringly by its side.

Who Is Making S.W.A.T. Season 7?

S.W.A.T. was developed by the talented duo of Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan who serve as executive producers alongside Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, and Paul Bernard. The series is produced by MiddKid Productions, Original Film, CBS Studios, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Kansas Art Productions, and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Nicolas Bradley and Shemar Moore serving as producers.

What Is S.W.A.T. Season 7 About?

Image via CBS

S.W.A.T. routinely concludes its major storylines by the close of each season, paving the way for a fresh overarching narrative as the subsequent season kicks off. The sixth season drew to a close with the apprehension of the infamous Mexican cartel kingpin, Sancho Zamora, marking the end of his reign of terror. It appears highly improbable that Zamora will exert any influence over the unfolding events of S.W.A.T. Season 7. Nevertheless, a narrative thread introduced in the sixth season is expected to find continuation in the final season, which was Hondo's heartfelt proposal to Nichelle, an eagerly embraced turning point in their relationship. With the seventh season now on the horizon, S.W.A.T. has a unique opportunity to craft a fitting finale for Hondo and his dedicated team, a conclusion that appeared nearly out of reach when the show faced an untimely cancelation.

Here is the official synopsis for the series as a whole: