S.W.A.T. fans will be waving goodbye to Hondo and his incredible crime-fighting squad when S.W.A.T. returns for its final season in a few short weeks. However, ahead of that bittersweet farewell, Netflix comes bearing some good news as the streamer has just announced that Season 7 will arrive on its platform very soon. The announcement comes a few days after S.W.A.T., the 2003 original action-packed movie that inspired the series, departed Netflix (the same movie is now a big hit elsewhere). News of the movie's exit from the streamer was disappointing for action lovers, but it now appears that the streamer was only making out space for a reshuffle, as S.W.A.T. Season 7 will arrive on the streamer on October 4.

Netflix shared the announcement in style with a short clip posted to its Strong Black Lead X account. Hondo himself delivers the news as the video sees Shemar Moore cruising through a parking lot in a fancy red Ferrari. "What's goody, what's goody, It's your boy Shemar Moore, aka Hondo," an excited Moore says as he quickly pulls up before going on to share, "October 4th, It's going down. Season 7 of S.W.A.T., back on Netflix. Let's go!" This means S.W.A.T. Season 7 arrives on Netflix exactly two weeks before the Season 8 premiere, which is scheduled to air on CBS on October 18. That's enough time to catch up on the previous season before the new one arrives.

'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Was Almost the Show's Last

There are many procedural shows around, but what sets S.W.A.T. apart from its contemporaries is how it showcases crime-fighting from a compassionate angle while delivering key moral lessons one episode at a time. It all centers around Seargent Hondo, a former marine and leader of the LAPD's S.W.A.T. unit who strikes a fine balance between his loyalties to his duties and the city he grew up in. This unique approach has earned the show a large and dedicated fanbase who rallied around it and ultimately saved it from cancelation when CBS announced Season 7 would be the show's last. That decision was reversed to the delight of many as the network ordered one more go around. However, even with the news of its renewal, fans are holding out hope that even more might be coming after Season 8.

Season 8 will premiere on Friday, October 18 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The premier episode, titled “Vanished,” will kick off S.W.A.T.'s signature action-packed narrative with an emotional core as Hondo and his team set out to rescue a group of missing students and their bus driver who happens to have been Hondo's football coach during his high school years. The team will be looking a bit different with a few departures and some fresh additions. Nevertheless, more of its signature intensity is to be expected even on a larger scale, since Season 8 might unfortunately be the last.

Stream S.W.A.T. Season 7 on Netflix starting October 4.

S.W.A.T. This action-packed series follows a specialized tactical unit in the Los Angeles Police Department, led by Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. The team tackles high-stakes crimes in the city while addressing issues of race, loyalty, and justice. The series is notable for its intense action sequences and the personal dramas of its members. Release Date November 2, 2017 Cast shemar moore , Alex Russell , Kenny Johnson , jay harrington , Stephanie Sigman , Rochelle Aytes , Patrick St. Esprit Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Creator(s) Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Story By Robert Hammer, Rick Husky Writers Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Network CBS Directors Billy Gierhart Showrunner Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX