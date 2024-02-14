The Big Picture S.W.A.T. returns for its final season after being saved from cancellation.

The show centers around Hondo (Shemar Moore), a former marine leading a tactical team in LA, aiming for inclusivity in law enforcement.

The final season will premiere on February 16 and previous seasons are available on Netflix.

S.W.A.T. returns this Friday for its seventh and final season, and Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, which features Shemar Moore's Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson at the forefront of the action once more. In our exclusive clip, Hondo, escorting a prisoner from a court hearing, and his team, are ambushed following an explosion, leaving viewers in suspense as to what could possibly follow.

The show was saved from cancellation last year, in an unusual turn of events — the series had actually seen viewership increase from Season 5 to Season 6, which pushed both CBS and Sony Pictures Television to revive the series for a seventh and final season. Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, released a joint statement to explain the sudden U-turn on the show's fate.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year. S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

What Is 'S.W.A.T.' About?

The series revolves around Hondo, a character who steps into leadership for a high-caliber tactical team in Los Angeles. With his background as a former marine and a native of the area, Hondo possesses both the expertise and a deep affection for the community to lead this group of adept operatives. As a Black police officer, he plays a crucial role in fostering a connection between the police force and the local population, aiming to ensure the law enforcement's mission of protection and service is inclusive of all community members, even as the show tackles challenging subjects. This police drama takes cues from both the original 1975 television series and the 2003 film adaptation, featuring actors such as Rochelle Aytes, Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, David Lim, and Anna Enger Ritch.

S.W.A.T.'s final season will premiere on Friday, February 16, on CBS at 8 PM ET and will be available to stream on Paramount+. The first two episodes are a two-parter and were filmed in Mexico City. The first six seasons are streaming on Netflix. Check out the logline for Season 7 Episode 1, "The Promise" below and watch the exclusive clip in the player above.

The team heads to Mexico City to retrieve a fugitive who slipped from Hondo’s grasp 10 years ago. But when things go awry, old wounds are reopened and Hondo is once again on the killer’s trail, desperate to fulfill a decade-old promise.

