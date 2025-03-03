We’ve seen them put their lives on the line time and time again for the citizens of Los Angeles, but what kinds of circumstances do the actors behind the fan-favorite series, S.W.A.T., hope to see their characters in in the future? Well, if you were to ask series stars Annie Ilonzeh and Anna Enger Ritch, like Collider’s Michael Zimmermann did, you’d get a pretty personal answer. That’s because the two women would like to see more pieces of the story, investigating their characters’ lives after they take off their badges and go home. Recently speaking with the series’ stars just ahead of the penultimate episode of Season 8, Zimmermann picked their brains about where they would like to see the storyline go, should the title be renewed for a ninth season.

Understanding the ups and downs that come with having loved ones at home while leaving the house every day, unsure if you’ll come home, Ritch said:

“I think it would be interesting to see the women go through trying to juggle what it would be like to have a family and also maintain a SWAT tactical officer career. I don't think that's anything I've ever dove into on this show particularly, but hopefully, as we continue, should we continue, that would be an interesting exploration.”

Piggybacking on Ritch’s initial response, Ilonzeh echoed that she’d be interested in seeing more of her character’s romantic life, adding:

“Yeah, maybe some dating life. What's going on? What about some social aspects? What about the nightlife? What's going on after she swipes on Tinder?”

Annie Ilonzeh and Anna Enger Ritch Have Hopes For a ‘S.W.A.T.’ Night Out