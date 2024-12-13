Annie Ilonzeh, who joined CBS‘ S.W.A.T. in its eighth season as Officer Devin Gamble, has been promoted to series regular, TVLine reports. Devin Gamble is a new S.W.A.T. recruit who was previously a promising rookie LAPD officer from a family of mostly criminals; however, things took a turn in her career after her father murdered a Sheriff's Deputy a decade ago. Unfortunately, that part of her past became widely known this season and caused her to still face scrutiny from her colleagues.

Ilonzeh was cast in the recurring role of Devin earlier in July, months before the police procedural’s eighth season’s October premiere. At the time of her casting, Niko Pepaj was promoted to series regular status as Officer III Miguel "Miko" Alfaro after recurring in Seasons 6 and 7 of S.W.A.T. Devin and Alfaro have filled the two open spots on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) 20-Squad team.

Besides S.W.A.T., Ilonzeh has appeared in a couple of similarly successful TV projects. She made her debut on small screens in 2007 in an episode of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother and later had a recurring role on The CW’s Melrose Place from 2009 to 2010. Also in 2010, the actress guest starred in three episodes of Entourage before starring as Maya Ward on ABC’s General Hospital from 2010 to 2011. Other series she has been involved in include Arrow, Switched at Birth, Beauty & the Beast, Drop Dead Diva, Person of Interest, Empire, and Chicago Fire.

What’s Coming in S.W.A.T.’s Winter Finale?

Image via CBS

Ilonzeh’s promotion is effective with this Friday’s winter finale of S.W.A.T., “Left of Boom,” which will see her character get the most unwelcome surprise from father Ernie, to be played by Rif Hutton (JAG, General Hospital). Also, in the episode, Hondo and his team race to stop a nuclear attack on Los Angeles when radioactive material is stolen from a local lab. At the same time, Powell (Anna Enger Ritch) looks into Alfaro’s (Pepaj) past when he showcases a knack for boxing as the department prepares for the annual LAFD “smoker” boxing tournament.

Following the December 13 episode, S.W.A.T. will resume its 22-episode Season 8 on Friday, January 31, 2025, but airing in a brand-new time slot at 10 pm. Stay tuned to Collider for future information ahead of its return, and tune in to CBS tonight for the “Left of Boom” episode.