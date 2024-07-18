The Big Picture Niko Pepaj has been promoted to series regular on S.W.A.T. for Season 8.

Annie Ilonzeh joins as the recurring character Devin Gamble with a compelling backstory.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 tackles casting changes with the departure and arrival of key characters.

There's exciting news for fans of CBS' action-packed series S.W.A.T. Niko Pepaj, who joined the ensemble in Season 6 as Officer Miguel Alfaro, has been promoted to series regular. As Season 8 gears up for its highly anticipated premiere on October 18, viewers can look forward to seeing more of Alfaro as he finally fulfills his character’s ambition to become a permanent member of the elite 20 Squad. Pepaj's promotion comes alongside another thrilling addition to the cast, as Annie Ilonzeh (Chicago Fire) is set to join the team in a recurring role as Devin Gamble, according to Deadline.

Ilonzeh's character is rooted in a complex backstory, born into a family deeply entrenched in crime. Determined to break free from her family's notorious legacy, Devin Gamble made a name for herself as an LAPD rookie. However, her father's arrest for a heinous crime led her to escape the looming shadow by relocating to the Oakland PD. A decade later, Hondo (Shemar Moore) recognizes her inner strength and recruits her back to Los Angeles, knowing her street smarts and intuition will make her an invaluable asset to the 20 Squad.

Season 8 arrives after a whirlwind of casting changes spurred by the show's unexpected cancellation and subsequent renewal. The Season 7 finale marked the farewell of fan favorites Kenny Johnson and Alex Russell, leaving a significant gap in the squad. Additionally, Rochelle Aytes, who portrays Hondo’s wife, Nichelle Carmichael, will have a reduced presence this season as she transitions to a new role on CBS' upcoming series Watson, starring opposite Morris Chesnut.

What Is 'S.W.A.T. About?

Close

Inspired by the classic television show and feature film, the series continues to follow former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Tasked with leading a specialized tactical unit, Hondo constantly strives to bridge the gap between his community and his duty to law enforcement. His subtly depicted struggle and commitment to his dual worlds remain a central theme of the series, which is set to end with this final season.

The ensemble cast of S.W.A.T. continues to stand out as well, with returning stars Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Anna Enger Ritch. Behind the scenes, the series is put together by a production crew including Shawn Ryan, Andrew Dettmann, Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Moore, and James Scura.

Stay tuned to Collider for more, and don't miss S.W.A.T. when it returns to CBS on October 18.

S.W.A.T. This action-packed series follows a specialized tactical unit in the Los Angeles Police Department, led by Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. The team tackles high-stakes crimes in the city while addressing issues of race, loyalty, and justice. The series is notable for its intense action sequences and the personal dramas of its members. Release Date November 2, 2017 Cast shemar moore , Alex Russell , Kenny Johnson , jay harrington , Stephanie Sigman , Rochelle Aytes , Patrick St. Esprit Main Genre Crime Creator(s) Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Story By Robert Hammer, Rick Husky Writers Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Network CBS Directors Billy Gierhart Showrunner Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Expand

Watch on Paramount+