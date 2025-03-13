Oh boy, the team’s latest mission is about to take a terrifying turn in S.W.A.T. Season 8, Episode 15, “Hostages.” In tomorrow night's high-stakes episode, Hondo (Shemar Moore) and his squad find themselves caught in the middle of a hostage crisis at a bus station. What starts as an anti-terror sting operation quickly spirals out of control when a group of desperate felons fleeing police take the entire station captive. Forced to play along and maintain their cover, 20-Squad must work from the inside to identify the real terrorist hiding among the hostages. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Bennett (Catherine Dent) intensifies her efforts to oust Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) as S.W.A.T.’s commander, because things weren't dramatic enough as it was. The episode airs Friday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive first look at tonight’s episode, teasing the life-or-death scenario unfolding for Hondo and his team. With armed criminals growing more erratic by the second, every move they make could be their last. Will the squad be able to figure out the real threat, or will this operation be their most disastrous yet?

The Final Countdown For 'S.W.A.T.'

While the tension inside the bus station is at an all-time high, the real-life drama behind the scenes is just as gripping. CBS has officially confirmed that S.W.A.T. will end after Season 8, bringing an end to one of the network’s most beloved action dramas. And if this seems familiar to you, don't worry; you're not alone, because the series was first axed in May 2023 after six seasons, only to be resurrected for a seventh and final season days later. Then, in another unexpected twist, CBS reversed course again and renewed it for Season 8 in May 2024 — only to now, seemingly for good, declare this season its last.

S.W.A.T. isn't the only popular series that is heading for the scrapheap, either, following a wave of cancellations from CBS, including FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. As the dust settles on this shocking news, the creative team behind the series has been opening up on their thoughts, with showrunner Andrew Dettmann releasing a heartfelt statement:

“It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of. They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family.”

So, while S.W.A.T. is coming to an end now, we can still enjoy all the time we have left with Hondo and the squad between now and May. For now, the only certainty is that tomorrow hostage crisis is just the beginning of S.W.A.T.’s final ride. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates.