Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore) and Twenty Squad are back for one last hurrah. Following a twin cancellation scare both coming within the last year, fans were able to influence the top brass at CBS to order the squad one more dance. S.W.A.T. Season 8, which for now appears to be the final chapter (or is it?) premiered on October 18. The premiere episode, titled "Vanished," was as thrilling as it was emotional, and more of the same high-stakes action is to be expected in the coming episodes. CBS has teased what's to come next for Hondo and the Twenty Squad with a new set of images and the plot details for episodes 2 and 3.

The team looks a lot different, a product of the cancellations that saw many cast members depart for other projects. Regardless, the new members of the squad are proving just as capable as the ones we've previously known. Episode 1 introduced Devin Gamble, played by Chicago Fire's Annie Ilonzeh who is already making an impression, and proving a vital addition to the unit. The next mission will see the team race to crack down on a ruthless robbery gang. The synopsis for episode 2, titled "Gang Unit" reads: "When a spree of brutal stash house robberies spills into Los Angeles, the team joins with the sheriff's department's gang unit to unmask a violent crew who leaves no witness alive.

S.W.A.T. Season 8, Episode 2, titled "Life," will then follow the 20-Squad as they "face down a prison hostage situation, only to be thrown into deeper danger when a bomb explodes, freeing maximum-security prisoners from their cells, including someone with a personal grudge against Hondo." New member Gamble is again front and center in both missions as teased in the images. "Life" is written by Sarah Alderson and directed by Oz Scott.

In addition to Ilonzeh and Moore, S.W.A.T. Season 8 also stars Jay Harrington as Deacon with Rochelle Aytes who plays Hondo's wife Nichelle Carmichael appearing only sparingly as she recently signed up for a bigger commitment in the new CBS show, Watson.

What Are The Chances Of Another 'S.W.A.T.' Renewal?

Technically speaking, CBS has not canceled the show. The network only renewed the crime series for one more episode. Issuing only a single-season order is likely a strategy to test the show's popularity to determine if it's worth more investment. Thus, its fate might yet rest on the ratings. Season 7 of the show also recently became available on Netflix, granting it a chance for broader visibility. Until CBS knocks the final nail in the coffin, here's to keeping hope alive as we enjoy the long Season 8, which is back to including 22 episodes following an abbreviated Season 7.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays on CBS Television Network in the 8:00 P.M.time slot with episodes also available to stream on Paramount+.

S.W.A.T. This action-packed series follows a specialized tactical unit in the Los Angeles Police Department, led by Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. The team tackles high-stakes crimes in the city while addressing issues of race, loyalty, and justice. The series is notable for its intense action sequences and the personal dramas of its members. Release Date November 2, 2017 Cast shemar moore , Alex Russell , Kenny Johnson , jay harrington , Stephanie Sigman , Rochelle Aytes , Patrick St. Esprit Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Creator(s) Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Story By Robert Hammer, Rick Husky Writers Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Network CBS Directors Billy Gierhart Showrunner Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Expand

