The countdown to the final season of SWAT has officially begun, as CBS has announced that the beloved series will return for its eighth and last season on Friday, October 18th at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The season premiere, titled “Vanished,” promises to kick off an emotional, action-packed farewell for Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore) and his team. This season comes after a rollercoaster year for the show, which faced cancellation before being saved by a passionate fan campaign and renewed for a concluding season. Along with the announcement, CBS released the first images at the final season.

In the premiere episode, Hondo’s personal and professional worlds collide as the team races against time to find a group of missing students and their bus driver—who also happens to be Hondo’s former high school football coach. The case hits close to home, challenging Hondo’s leadership as he deals with an emotional connection to the mission.

Meanwhile, the introduction of a new team member, Devin Gamble, played by Annie Ilonzeh, adds tension to the squad. Gamble, a skilled cop with a family deeply entrenched in crime, sparks doubts for Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) as he questions whether she’s the right fit for the 20-Squad team.

Who's Not Back for 'SWAT's Final Season?

Season 8 is set to be bittersweet for longtime fans, marking the first season without Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca) and Alex Russell (Jim Street), who exited the series during the Season 7 finale. Their absence leaves a significant void, making this final chapter even more emotional as the series wraps up. Additionally, Rochelle Aytes, who plays Nichelle Carmichael, Hondo’s wife, will have a limited role this season as she prepares to star in the upcoming CBS drama Watson alongside Morris Chestnut.

Inspired by the classic television show and feature film of the same name, SWAT has consistently explored the balance between law enforcement and community relations through the eyes of Hondo, a former Marine raised in the very streets he now protects. This delicate balance between duty and personal connection remains central to the series’ identity and will undoubtedly shape the final season's overarching narrative.

As the show prepares to sign off, fans can expect SWAT to deliver its trademark intensity, action, and emotional storytelling one last time. Viewers can stream the season premiere and subsequent episodes on Paramount+ the day after they air on CBS.

Catch the eighth and final season of SWAT starting October 18th on CBS and Paramount+.