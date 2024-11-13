S.W.A.T. Season 8 is coming in hot with new episodes, but Paramount and CBS are already locked and loaded for a return date when the hit show goes on a brief Winter hiatus. With new episodes set to run until December 6, 2024, S.W.A.T. Season 8 is now set to return with even more new episodes at a new time on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. Paramount has also set new return dates for Ghosts, Matlock, Elsbeth, and more.

This season of S.W.A.T. once again sees Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson (Shemar Moore) and his unit of dedicated S.W.A.T. officers do what they do best. When high-stakes scenarios are too big for the Los Angeles Police Department to handle, Hondo's team is brought in to take care of the city's deadliest and most dangerous scenarios. The stakes are always high, but Hondo knows that his team has his back every step of the way.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 will reportedly be the show's last, despite being one of the network's most popular shows. That might be disappointing for fans of the tense cop series, although this isn't the first time that S.W.A.T. has been cancelled, as Season 7 was also supposed to be the show's finale. When asked if the star of the show would return if future seasons got greenlit, Shemar Moore gave a humorous and somewhat complicated answer:

"Everybody at S.W.A.T. wants Season 13. And I'm like, You've got to talk to my knees, boy. It ain't no joke. Hey, I'm 54. It ain't like it was. It's harder and harder running around , jumping over cars and playing tough guy and trying to keep that six-pack together."

The Movie That Inspired 'S.W.A.T.' Has Seen a Resurgence Thanks to the Show

Technically speaking, S.W.A.T. originated as a series in the 1970s, but the most modern adaptation apart from the new show is the 2003 film of the same name. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell, the film sees a rag-tag team of officers prevent an elaborate escape attempt of a ruthless drug lord. The film just left Netflix not too long ago, but it did gain massive attention as a huge streaming hit, and it's hard not to credit the newest show for that newfound success.

The first seven seasons of S.W.A.T. are currently streaming on Netflix.

