The Big Picture S.W.A.T. Season 8 premieres on October 18 at 8 p.m., signaling the final assignment for Shemar Moore and his team.

Fans can expect bittersweet farewells and plenty of action as the acclaimed series comes to an end after a successful run.

The show has been saved from cancelation with a strong fanbase, averaging 6.6 million live viewers and growing in popularity on Netflix.

CBS has officially set the date for Shemar Moore and his team's final assignment as members of S.W.A.T. The police procedural action series has endured a wild ride over the past few years, being rescued from cancelation amid an outpour of fan support and then earning another shocking renewal despite every impression that Season 7 would be it is last. Its acclaimed run is finally coming to an end though, as the network unveiled its full fall slate and confirmed that Season 8 will premiere on Friday, October 18 in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time slot.

Co-produced by CBS Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Original Film, S.W.A.T. hails from The Shield showrunner Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and centers on Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Moore) of the LAPD. The lifelong Angelino and former Marine was tasked with heading the department's S.W.A.T. unit and, throughout seven seasons, he's commanded the respect of both his peers and the local community through leading operations and connecting with the social struggles that the people around him deal with every day. Season 8 will be 22 episodes and pick up in the aftermath of a finale that ended with Hondo mending relations with the community after a big save and shoring up his team's roster. He even got a big assist from Deacon (Jay Harrington) who will shockingly be staying out of retirement for the show's final run.

S.W.A.T. has been carried through near-death thanks to a loyal fanbase and dedication from its stars and creatives since its premiere in 2017. As of the most recent season, the Sony and CBS production was averaging an impressive 6.6 million live viewers, a number which grew significantly to 8.8 million once streaming and DVR came into play. The series' arrival on Netflix also further bolstered support as it quickly became a hit on the platform. Moore, who also serves as an executive producer, has acted as the show's champion both in public and behind the scenes in ensuring that the LAPD's Special Weapons and Tactics unit gets a proper goodbye. Ryan previously called Moore the show's "secret sauce" behind the production, but he's also had a strong team around him throughout the show's run, including Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, and Rochelle Aytes.

'S.W.A.T.' Season 8 Will Feature Bittersweet Farewells and Plenty of Action

Image via CBS

The cast for Season 8 will see some serious turnover compared to previous outings. While Moore and Harrington are still around, the team said goodbye to Russell and Johnson in the past season, and Aytes departed back in June with another CBS series, Watson, in her sights. After the second cancelation reversal, Aytes was not included in discussions as a series regular, though producers are still seeking a way to keep her within the show's universe given the vital role she plays in Hondo's life. Otherwise, the rest of the cast will likely remain with new characters, including a new female team member, to be announced as the release draws closer.

S.W.A.T. debuts its eighth and final season on CBS on October 18 at 8 p.m. with new episodes airing every Friday. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the series as it nears its end.

S.W.A.T. This action-packed series follows a specialized tactical unit in the Los Angeles Police Department, led by Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. The team tackles high-stakes crimes in the city while addressing issues of race, loyalty, and justice. The series is notable for its intense action sequences and the personal dramas of its members. Release Date November 2, 2017 Cast shemar moore , Alex Russell , Kenny Johnson , jay harrington , Stephanie Sigman , Rochelle Aytes , Patrick St. Esprit Main Genre Crime Seasons 7

Watch on Paramount+