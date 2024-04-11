The Big Picture CBS surprised fans by renewing S.W.A.T. for an eighth season.

Shemar Moore expressed excitement at the renewal and gratitude towards fans who supported the show.

Season 8 is expected to consist of 22 episodes and will premiere in the 2024/2025 television season.

S.W.A.T will continue to shine on CBS for another season. In one of the most surprising renewals, CBS has decided to commission another season of the military drama that for all everyone knew was filming its final season. The Shemar Moore-led series had been canceled by the network last year, but the cancellation was reversed to give the show a chance to wrap up the story. When it entered production, everyone expected the story to wrap up with a series finale already written. This marks the second time the show has been saved by the network. CBS' President of Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said this while announcing the renewal."

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.! The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios, and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

Moore, series star and executive producer expressed excitement at the renewal. He had been championing the show for a long time since it was cancelled in Season 6. He said:

“S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become. I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

Andrew Dettman, co-showrunner and executive producer lauded the decision and was ready to work on Season 8. “All of us at S.W.A.T. are thrilled by the news of a Season 8," he said."Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of Season 7, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by SWAT’s signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season." He went on to say, "At the end of the day, this is the well-deserved payoff for all the time, energy, and effort put in by an incredible cast and crew working with the constant support of our partners at Sony Pictures Television and everyone at CBS. We look forward to an exciting Season 8.”

Why 'S.W.A.T.' Was Renewed For Season 8

Image via CBS

Like most cancellations, S.W.A.T.'s came down to TV economics. The show, however, continues to pull impressive numbers since it premiered in 2017, attracting around 6.6 million viewers during the live broadcast and peaking at 8.8 million viewers after streaming and DVR are factored in. On streaming, the show is quite popular internationally thanks to streaming deals with platforms like Netflix.

The latest episode, "Escape," saw a long-time cast member, Kenny Johnson, exit the show after six years as his character sustained serious injuries that prevented him from continuing to work in active combat. Season 8 of S.W.A.T. is expected to be 22 episodes long and will premiere during the 2024/2025 television season. CBS has also renewed all three FBI shows, Fire Country, Tracker, NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, The Neighborhood, and Ghosts.

Past seasons of S.W.A.T. are available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

S.W.A.T. This action-packed series follows a specialized tactical unit in the Los Angeles Police Department, led by Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. The team tackles high-stakes crimes in the city while addressing issues of race, loyalty, and justice. The series is notable for its intense action sequences and the personal dramas of its members. Release Date November 2, 2017 Cast shemar moore , Alex Russell , Kenny Johnson , jay harrington , Stephanie Sigman , Rochelle Aytes , Patrick St. Esprit Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Creator(s) Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Story By Robert Hammer, Rick Husky Writers Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Network CBS Directors Billy Gierhart Showrunner Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas

