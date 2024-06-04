The Big Picture Rochelle Aytes is leaving S.W.A.T. to star in new series Watson.

Aytes, who played Nichelle Carmichael for five seasons, won't return as a series regular, but may make recurring appearances.

S.W.A.T. follows an LAPD tactical unit led by Sergeant Hondo, tackling high-stakes crimes with intense action sequences.

In a major shake-up in the CBS procedural lineup, Rochelle Aytes is departing from her role as a series regular on S.W.A.T. and quickly transitioning to a new series, Watson. The move follows CBS's surprising decision to renew S.W.A.T. for an eighth season after initially canceling the show. Aytes, who has been a vital part of S.W.A.T. for five seasons, playing Nichelle Carmichael, won’t return as a series regular for the final season. As CBS reversed its cancellation decision, new deals had to be struck with the cast. Unfortunately, Aytes was not included in these negotiations as a regular cast member. However, producers hope to keep her character within the S.W.A.T. universe, maintaining her role as Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) wife and mother to their child, likely through recurring appearances.

Despite Aytes' departure, the rest of the S.W.A.T. cast, co-produced by Sony TV and CBS Studios, is set to return. In addition, the series will introduce a new female SWAT team member as a recurring guest star with potential to become a series regular, injecting fresh dynamics into the final season.

Why Is Rochelle Aytes Leaving 'S.W.A.T.' For 'Watson'?

In a classic case of "when one door closes, another opens," Aytes has swiftly secured a new role on CBS's upcoming medical drama Watson. Created by Craig Sweeny, Watson is a unique blend of medical and investigative drama. It features Morris Chestnut as a modern version of the legendary detective, shifting his focus from solving crimes to unraveling medical mysteries. If this sounds a lot like House to you, don't worry, you're not the only one.

Aytes will portray Dr. Mary Morstan, the Medical Director of the hospital and one of the best surgeons on the East Coast. Her character brings a balance of reason and reality checks to her ex-husband, Dr. Watson (Chestnut). While she holds Watson in high regard for his investigative prowess in the medical field, she often finds herself at odds with his unconventional methods.

Production on Watson is set to commence next week in Canada, with a planned midseason launch on CBS. This new role marks Aytes' eleventh series regular position, showcasing her versatility and consistency in the television industry. Her transition from S.W.A.T., filmed in California, to Watson signifies a significant new chapter in her career.

