Last week, audiences were caught off-guard when CBS made the divisive decision to axe its fan-favorite series, S.W.A.T. for the third time. That’s right, after canceling the title twice before, it seems like the third time's a charm — or maybe the opposite of that. In the days following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their disgust and bewilderment behind the network’s decision. And they aren’t alone. Stars of the procedural, including leading man, Shemar Moore, have certainly voiced their disappointment with the cancelation, although at this point it seems that it might be falling onto deaf ears.

Ahead of the decision, S.W.A.T. stars Anna Enger Ritch and Annie Ilonzeh teased what will now serve as the series finale, which is set to arrive on May 16, and it sounds like audiences will be left with some questions. Putting it bluntly to TVLine, Ritch said,

“I’ll say this: It will make you not want this show to end. You’ll want to keep watching what happens. There are so many avenues and directions to go, so many stories to tell, so many personal things… It will leave you wanting so much more.”

Piggybacking her co-worker’s sentiments, S.W.A.T. newbie, Ilonzeh, added,

“You go, ‘Oh my gosh, that just happened!’ And, ‘Wait, I need more!’ We definitely don’t button anything up. We leave you guessing and very curious for more.”

What a Ninth Season of ‘S.W.A.T.’ Could Have Looked Like