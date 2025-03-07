The unthinkable has happened, as CBS has stopped S.W.A.T. dead in its tracks following the upcoming May finale of its eighth season. Except, it isn’t that unthinkable, as the series has already been canceled twice. So, it’s safe to say that fans are likely suffering from some whiplash with tonight’s big announcement.

The show has garnered a large fanbase over the years, but was first given the axe back in May 2023 following a six-season run. Pulling a “just kidding!”, CBS brought the title back just a few days after the initial decision, allowing fans — and those who count on the project for a paycheck — a deep sigh of relief. At the time, the network’s powers that be confirmed that the seventh season would be the police drama’s final, but did another “gotcha!” in May of last year, when they gave S.W.A.T. a Season 8 renewal. But, all good things must come to an end, and CBS is officially (we think) done with the beloved action-packed series that stars Shemar Moore.

S.W.A.T. follows in the bootsteps of other similar favorites that have received the dreaded news of cancellation from CBS throughout the week, with FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International also being put out to pasture. And, if you were hoping for the third coming of S.W.A.T., Deadline’s insider knowledge is telling fans not to expect any sudden shake-ups, as this looks like the official end of the road. In the past, the show’s studio, Sony Pictures Television, was able to schmooze CBS into allowing the production to carry on, but it sounds like the network is simply not interested in continuing S.W.A.T.’s story.

What the Folks Behind ‘S.W.A.T.’ Are Saying About the Difficult News