For fans of the hit CBS procedural, S.W.A.T. still holding out hope that their favorite show will receive a Season 9 renewal, well, there's no good news just yet, but there are reasons to keep that hope alive! S.W.A.T. Season 8 returns for its midseason premiere in a few days and, while it's being considered the final dance for Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Twenty Squad, CBS has not in fact announced Season 8 as the last season. S.W.A.T. has twice survived the CBS chopping block and there's a likelihood that it could yet again cheat death for the third time. The show's executive producer and former showrunner, Shawn Ryan, recently teased a positive future for the procedural in his latest interview with Deadline. Addressing its renewal chances, Ryan quipped; “It’s been called the final season the last three or four seasons, hasn’t it?”

Several factors are usually considered when networks deliberate on a show's fate, chiefly, the ratings and critical success of the show — both categories where S.W.A.T. hasn't been found wanting since being rescued from cancelation. However, another dicey factor is currently in play, as CBS is undergoing a leadership overhaul that might change how things are done at the network. Skydance Media, headed by David Ellison, is in the process of acquiring CBS parent Paramount Global. In his interview, Ryan mentioned his good relationship with Ellison but remained uncertain regarding whether it could help sway things in S.W.A.T.'s favor when negotiations for a renewal begin in the spring. He said:

“The show I think is beloved in the executive ranks at CBS, the show is beloved by our audience. The show creatively, I’m happy and somewhat embarrassed to say, hasn’t dropped a step since I handed over the showrunning reins to Andy Dettman. But we also understand that a corporate change is happening in that world. I know David Ellison, I wrote a movie for him back in the day. I don’t know what the plans are. I don’t know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past. I don’t know if it’s an advantage or disadvantage that we’re produced by an outside studio this year. I think economics are going to play into things, so it’s all uncertain, but we’re just going to continue to make the best show we can that our audience loves, and we’ll see where the chips fall. And that’s what we’ve done the last few seasons. We’re really proud of the legacy of that show.”

