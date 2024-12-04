There is a greeting in the Free City of Braavos that begins with a salutation that says, Valar Morghulis - All Men Must Die. However, in the case of the Shemar Moore-led CBS police procedural series S.W.A.T., the show and its lead character have zero intentions, it would seem in getting set aside. Twice, the police procedural drama was destined to be canned, and twice it has managed to be renewed. Moore's Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson and his unit of dedicated S.W.A.T. officers are currently tackling several high-level threats in the show's eighth season, and while a ninth installment is yet to be announced, S.W.A.T.'s ability to stay points towards a likely renewal. So will there be a ninth season of the show?

New episodes of S.W.A.T. Season 8 are set to run until December 13, 2024, before taking a winter break. Despite being one of the network's most popular shows, the CBS show is reportedly set to end after this season. However, one of the writers on S.W.A.T., in a comment posted to /r/television on Reddit, has revealed that Season 8 was not pitched as the final rodeo for the Moore-led series, saying:

"Currently, we’re in the middle of writing, producing, and airing Season 8. Yes, 20 Squad has a different look, but we’re still trying to tell fun, compelling stories every week. We have heard nothing about a Season 9, but this season wasn’t pitched as “the final season” like Season 7 was. So… who knows."

What Was Behind the 'S.W.A.T.' Cancelation Saga?

It should come as no surprise, as the police procedural drama has already proven, that it has more than one life. So, how and why exactly has S.W.A.T. been able to survive multiple cancelations? The writer revealed that the sticking point for Season 7 was a monetary issue between CBS and Sony, with producers stepping in to resolve the conflict, delivering on a 13-episode season which was within CBS' budget. The show's popularity and strong ratings are some of its most appealing points as far as Sony and CBS are concerned, hence its ability to consistently stay afloat. Here are the writer's comments on the cancelation saga:

"This may be long winded, but here we go: Towards the end of Season 6, Sony and CBS couldn’t work out a deal for S7 due to $$ issues, so CBS formally cancelled the show. Producers stepped in and said “We can still deliver a good show for the price CBS wants.” 72 hours later, CBS and Sony agreed to pick up Season 7 — the “final season” — at a reduced 13 episode order. (In the broadcast model, fewer episodes per season ultimately means less $$$ for the studio, so Sony wasn’t thrilled on that front.) Reduced budget in S7 necessitated painful cuts, including regular cast members. We picked up immediately after the strike ended and wrote 13 episodes, including a “series finale.” While we were FILMING the finale, Sony and CBS announced that they’d found a way to make the budget for a full, 22-episode Season 8 work. (Full disclosure: I do not know the inner workings of this negotiation, as I’d already been “unemployed” for a few months. The room had wrapped before production finished.) My personal theory: the show is profitable for Sony (especially internationally and with streaming), and it’s a reliable enough performer for CBS that they like keeping it on the schedule. TV economics are changing, and we’re kind of just riding the wave on our little matte black SWAT surfboard until we get swept down to the depths of cancellation."

Having made its debut on CBS in November 2017, the police procedural enjoyed a six-season run with minimal fuss. Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, S.W.A.T. is inspired by the 1975 TV series and the 2003 film adaptation of the same name. The film version stars Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in leading roles. S.W.A.T. returns this week with another episode titled "Home." The police procedural drama will return from its winter break on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 airs on CBS on Fridays, and episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

S.W.A.T. This action-packed series follows a specialized tactical unit in the Los Angeles Police Department, led by Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. The team tackles high-stakes crimes in the city while addressing issues of race, loyalty, and justice. The series is notable for its intense action sequences and the personal dramas of its members. Release Date November 2, 2017 Cast shemar moore , Alex Russell , Kenny Johnson , jay harrington , Stephanie Sigman , Rochelle Aytes , Patrick St. Esprit Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Story By Robert Hammer, Rick Husky Writers Shawn Ryan , Aaron Rahsaan Thomas Network CBS Directors Billy Gierhart Expand

