It’s not always easy to accept the transition from summer to fall. You can't wait for those crisp Autumn days, but you still hold tight to every ounce of summer left. Something about this time of year feels equally nostalgic yet frantic. Let’s face it, colder weather, shorter days, and the start of the school year can be a burden. Thankfully, there’s a silver lining: Fall Movies.

Whatever your feelings are about sweater weather, nothing beats snuggling up with something warm and turning on a good comfort movie. Lucky for us, the seasonal selection is vast. So whether you’re craving something spooky, heartwarming, or comical, there’s a fall movie that will have you appreciating those golden colors in no time.

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

The countryside in fall is gorgeous, but for the animals in Wes Anderson’s 2009 Fantastic Mr. Fox, it becomes an unrelenting battleground. The film’s stop-motion animated characters must fight back against their neighborhood’s greedy farmers to ensure they can maintain their way of life. Despite the dark side that certain animals (sorry, chickens and turkeys) face in these coming months, this quirky adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1970s book makes for a guaranteed good time.

If Fall weather and Wes Anderson have anything in common, it’s an appreciation for color. Fantastic Mr. Fox embodies this with its autumnal backdrop. In playful claymation, the film crackles with warm oranges and yellows. With its witty tone and eccentric characters, this classically Anderson-Esque film will have you smiling and laughing the whole way through your mug of warm cider.

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

You like apples? Well, you’re in luck cause Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting is a perfect fall movie to pair with them. After landing an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, this heartbreaking drama about a troubled Bostonian genius propelled Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's careers. Receiving his own Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Robin Williams shines in his supporting role as Sean, Will Hunting’s therapist.

Nothing beats fall in the northeast. Sure, the winds get strong, and the temperature drops, but there’s something about the changing colors and falling leaves that will leave you feeling even warmer than a hot thermos of freshly brewed Bostonian “Caw-fee.”

'When Harry Met Sally' (1999)

Few locations are more cinematic than an orange-leafed New York Central Park. With the help of Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and a brilliant Nora Ephron script, Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally makes for the perfect autumnal rom-com. It poses the question of whether man and woman can ever be friends, but on its way to an iconic ending, you may end up more engaged with the scenery than the narrative.

While this film jumps through time and features all seasons, the fall weather is what merits an award. But, of course, as a nominee for Best Written screenplay, the writing isn’t half bad either. No matter your taste, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ is bound to get you cozied up and to appreciate the changing seasons in no time.

'Coraline' (2009)

It’s officially (almost) spooky season. Nothing will hit that creepy craving quite like Henry Selick’s 2009 adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novella, Coraline. The film isn’t quite a horror movie per se, but with scary characters and brilliant stop-motion, it’s guaranteed to get you warmed up for the upcoming fright nights of October.

Coraline may not be cozy, but what it lacks in comfort, it makes up for in just about everything else. The film takes “be careful what you wish for” to another level. Coraline will leave you more appreciative of your family than the one you wish you had—an important lesson to carry into the Thanksgiving season.

'Rushmore'

School is back in session, and Wes Anderson is on the list for a second time with his 1998 comedy, Rushmore. This coming-of-age story follows the idiosyncratic Max Fisher (Jason Schwartzman) as he tries to win the affection of a much older first-grade teacher. Max battles the education system and his schoolmates’ father (Bill Murray) amidst the setting of a distinctly Wes Anderson Prep school.

Nothing screams fall more than prep school. Add Wes Anderson into that mix, and you’ve got a seasonal masterpiece. Unfortunately, this film is one of the director's more underrated works, yet it’s guaranteed to provide a delightful surprise to those previously unaware.

'Knives Out' (2019)

Chris Evans is in a cable-knit sweater. You can’t ask for much more from a fall movie. If there’s any movie on this list that most embodies fall fashion, it’s Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. The stacked cast is consistently decked out in stylish sweaters, scarves, coats, and gloves as they set out to find an elusive killer amongst untrustworthy friends and family.

A decadently spooky gothic mansion sets the scene for this brilliant whodunit thriller. The affluent estate of mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey makes it impossible not to appreciate the spooky chill of October. When not trying to solve the whodunit mystery yourself, you’ll be ready to celebrate autumn and jump into the nearest pile of leaves as soon as possible.

