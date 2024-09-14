When looking back at the various actors that Tim Burton has worked with repeatedly throughout his career, the one that's the most rewarding to revisit is Helena Bonham Carter. Across seven films, she's had arguably the widest range of characters in Burton's unofficial company. These roles have allowed the actor to go far beyond the characters she's most renowned for, like Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter franchise and Princess Margaret in The Crown. Going from sweet and nurturing to curious and introspective to desperate and beguiled, Carter has been deployed from a number of different angles, yet all her appearances are unified by a hunger for a life that's free of restraint, be it emotional or societal. Of her Burton catalog, it's in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, as meat-pie maker Mrs. Lovett, that she got her most multidimensional role, and it resulted in the best performance you'll see in any Tim Burton film.

Who Does Helena Bonham Carter Play in 'Sweeney Todd'?

Former-barber-turned-social-pariah Benjamin Barker, now going by the name Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp), sails into London with only revenge on his mind. Eager to kill the villainous Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman), who banished Todd from society by throwing him in prison on trumped-up charges, Todd seeks a place to stay so he can hatch his proper scheme. He finds a potential home in his old barber shop, which is now Mrs. Lovett's Meat Pies, a failing establishment run by Mrs. Lovett (Carter). She's a widower who has long submitted to the neverending decaying coffin that is her life, yet has never given up hope for some kind of escape, and seeing Sweeney enter her shop could be the hope she craves. Quickly figuring out who he used to be, Lovett proposes letting him stay in the shop, and the two eventually become official co-conspirators in his grand scheme.

While the movie is ostensibly Sweeney Todd's story, the bulk of the emotional heavy lifting is done by Mrs. Lovett. Sweeney doesn't have much of a character arc, spending most of his screen time completely consumed by rage and depression, and is repeatedly shown to be an unsympathetic bastard, once you look past his sad backstory. It's Mrs. Lovett who holds the film's heart and goes through a full arc, growing from a hopelessly dejected mope to a savvy business owner who gives herself permission to embrace the feelings she's harbored for so long.

Burton's films often almost burst at the seams with characters who share the burden of carrying a narrative, but Sweeney Todd is, for the most part, a two-hander, relying on the toxic dynamic between Todd and Lovett to charge the narrative with the pathos necessary to make this more than an exercise in burlesque cruelty. Todd and Lovett have drastically imbalanced chemistry, one built off of Todd's surly stoicism and Lovett's desirous co-dependency, so it's up to Carter to make Lovett a character we find to be a tragically complicated antiheroine, rather than just a pathetic parasite. Not only does Carter succeed, but she makes Mrs. Lovett into a rich study on the damaging effects of relentlessly pursuing your dream and refusing to see the danger in front of you, providing a cracked mirror image of Sweeney that tries desperately to refract his image, but can only reflect it.

Carter Plays Lovett as Madly in Love With Sweeney

Underpinning all of Lovett's actions is an unquenchable and one-sided love for Sweeney, which seemingly started long before he began going by that name. Even before she knows that he's actually Barker, she refers to Barker as "beautiful" when recounting how he was thrown in prison by Turpin, and is so wistful in her delivery. Carter plays her as having the ultimate schoolgirl crush, unable to resist smelling his hair or regaling him with her fantasies of their romantic getaway, even as it's clear how thoroughly desolate he is at the prospect of these ideas. Nothing will stop her from indulging in the dreams that have kept her going through her years of hardship, not even the clear reality that Sweeney is only interested in using her as a pawn in his game. Having someone like Johnny Depp play Sweeney adds an electric "movie star" charge to the character of Sweeney, which makes Lovett's adulation of him feel rooted in a kind of unhinged fandom. But that unhinged nature is tempered with the sweetness and doting nature she holds inside her, shown in the way she'll drape his leather overcoat over his shoulders or how she voluntarily asserts herself as a guardian to Toby (Ed Sanders), the young ward Sweeney takes in as his assistant.

But there's a flip side to that softer side of Lovett, and that's how she's ultimately just as manipulative and self-serving as Sweeney, albeit with a perspective less rooted in psychotic bloodthirst and more in the pragmatic need to survive. She's not above picking the pockets of a corpse if the money is good. She's not above putting Toby under a softer flavor of the same kind of abusive control that his former boss, Pirelli (Sacha Baron Cohen), kept him under, albeit one built more off of emotional manipulation than outright physical punishment. Her idea to turn Sweeney's victims into meat for her meat pies might be a brilliant visualization of the crushing impact capitalism's need for human fuel has on human bodies, but it's also a calculatedly sadistic move that she cooks up with zero remorse or second thought.

One of the distinct pleasures of Burton's adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical is how it underlines that most of the main adult characters are decadently tailored monsters out of a Charles Dickens story, using their viciously inhumane acts as catharsis for the torrential feelings they can't healthily process. It's through Carter's performance that we find Lovett to be the one most deserving of our empathy. We end up mourning that she had the misfortune of seeing her fairytale ending in Sweeney and aggravated by how much of a tragedy the tale is, for all involved.

Helena Bonham Carter Sells the Music and the Heart of 'Sweeney Todd'

Sweeney Todd is, if you didn't know, a musical, and that's another area where Helena Bonham Carter shows off an aspect of her talent we don't see much. While her singing voice isn't exactly on the level of Bernadette Peters, her vocal quality suits Sondheim's lyrical style, which has always been known for how conversational it is in comparison to other musicals. Not only does she sell Lovett's tunnel-visioned heartache and quaint self-conception, but she nails the physical rhythm necessary to give the musical numbers that effervescent quality that makes them fizz.

Despite being a traditional musical, Sweeney Todd has little dancing in its numbers, instead utilizing blocking and everyday hustling about as its replacement, and Carter proves herself surprisingly adept at nailing all the necessary movements with accuracy. For instance, her first big number, "The Worst Pies in London," has her singing about her failing business while actively baking pies in her kitchen, smashing flies with her roller, and gesturing that Sweeney should try her drinks. She's so on point with every physical exclamation, capturing Lovett's urge to have flights of fancy poking out from beneath her misery and showing us who Lovett is just in how she carries herself and owns her perpetual slough. Ultimately, it's through Carter's performance that Sweeney Todd gains the emotional impact needed to give the audience a reason to care, as Sweeney's emo-posing and one-track-minded pursuit can only be engaging for so long. It's Lovett's attachment to Sweeney and how she evolves from there that gives the audience another layer of investment to hold onto, and without her, the story would lose steam.

Helena Bonham Carter's Performance Stands Out in Tim Burton's Filmography

But what makes her performance stand out amid the sea of other iconic performances in Tim Burton films, like Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice or Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns, is that Carter's performance can't fall back on the more comedically twisted side of Burton's id that those other roles allow actors to indulge in. In many ways, Sweeney Todd was one of Burton's more "respectable" films, more narratively controlled and less susceptible to the flights of whimsy or manic glee that characterize his best films. Therefore, Helena Bonham Carter is tasked with showing a greater degree of unvarnished vulnerability, with no "fun" safety net to fall back on, combined with the added challenge of having singing as a key part of the performance. Mrs. Lovett, like many of the main characters, can be a cavernously unsympathetic individual, and it's the hidden burning fire that Carter gives her that makes her not just a joy to watch, but arguably puts more responsibility on her plate than any actor in a Tim Burton film. It resulted in not just the best work in one of Burton's films, but one of the best performances in her illustrious career.

