Editor's Note: The following contains the topic of sexual assaultWarwick Thornton’s 2017 drama Sweet Country is a fine addition to the “meat pie Western” genre of Australian movies and is a taut, uncompromising exploration of racial and gender relations, justice, and retribution in the Australian Outback. Set in the 1920s, the film’s slow-burning narrative of the abuse of an Aboriginal family by a white World War I veteran wowed audiences, bagging Thornton the Special Jury Prize at 2017’s Venice Film Festival, as well as a clutch of thumbs-up from the world’s foremost critics. But what exactly makes it a must-see?

'Sweet Country' Expertly Builds Up Tension

Thornton’s directorial instincts are as sharp as a tack in Sweet Country, which rivals Nicolas Roeg's 1971 masterpiece Walkabout for economy of style. Armed with David Tranter and Steven McGregor’s sparing script, Thornton wastes no time in setting up the tensions between the characters. In the opening scene, we see how Fred Smith, a preacher, is too weak-willed to do anything but agree to new neighbor Harry March’s request to lend his farm help, Aboriginal man Sam Kelly, to build a fence on March’s farm. Mere minutes later, March pushes Kelly on the issue of the age of his niece, who has accompanied him to the farm, for reasons that are not hard to guess at.

But it’s Kelly’s wife Lizzie who March assaults. The rape scene is truly horrifying, but not only for the obvious reasons. We see nothing at all – except March systematically closing the shutters to all the windows and doors in his home, all filmed in a single, unbroken shot, until there is only darkness. The audience has to share in Lizzie’s rising panic at what is about to happen – a gut-wrenching scene, and an early confirmation of March’s evilness. Elsewhere, brief, silent flashbacks serve to underscore the half-truths and evasions of March and his ilk, as they manipulate anecdotes to their own advantage.

Sam Neill Leads an Impressive Cast in 'Sweet Country'

Sweet Country benefits from an excellent cast, the most well-known of whom is Sam Neill as Smith. Neill’s most high-profile appearance in recent years has been his reprising of the character of Alan Grant in Jurassic World Dominion (2022), but his performance here is far more understated. Smith's warm feelings towards the Aboriginals stand in stark contrast to the others, but his lack of willpower reduces him to the status of a tragic bystander. Another standout cast member is Matt Day. Day’s career has been focused on Australian and British film and TV, but among the stand-out performances are awkward boyfriend Brice in cult hit Muriel’s Wedding (1994), and the photographer Frank Hurley opposite Kenneth Branagh’s polar explorer Ernest Shackleton in the 2002 TV miniseries Shackleton. Here, Day is faultless as Taylor, the urbane judge sent to the outback to investigate the shooting, whose discomfort as the racist townsfolk who push him in the direction of a conviction becomes increasingly apparent.

But the emotional fulcrum of the story is provided by Hamilton Morris and Natassia Gorey-Furber as Sam and Lizzie. The former, who won an AACTA – the premier award in the Australian film industry – for his work here, displays unflinching stoicism as Sam, who is constantly disrespected, insulted, and eventually hunted down by policemen for what appears to them to be the revenge killing of March. Gorey-Furber, meanwhile, does unfussy work as Lizzie, retaining her dignity in spite of all that is thrown at her. A tender scene following the killing shows the pair caring for one another, sharing smiles even as the extent of the danger facing them becomes clear.

'Sweet Country' Addresses the Question of Justice and Leaves It Unanswered

Sweet Country spares the viewer little in its depiction of the harshness of life in the Australian interior. The weather is unremittingly brutal (brutal, that is, for Europeans) and the landscape works against the white inhabitants, as when they get confronted by a group of hostile Aboriginals in a narrow pass, and have no option but to retreat. But the tough viewing is, of course, in the scenes that deal with the violence — physical, sexual, and psychological — meted out to Sam and his family. The question as to how justice can be done in a community in which racist attitudes towards Aboriginals and their culture exist remains relatively unanswered.

Everyone in the film is a prisoner of the way Australian society was organized. March is haunted by the horrors of the First World War, in which Australian troops participated at Gallipoli and elsewhere, as depicted by Peter Weir in his 1981 classic. Smith’s turn-the-other-cheek attitude renders him impotent to stick up for his man. Sergeant Fletcher (Golden Globe nominee Bryan Brown) gets lost in the blazing outback out of a sense of duty to get his man, even if it means a senseless death, and Aboriginal handyman Archie (Gibson John) does his boss' bidding out of fear. What emerges is a sense of how thin the thread is that connects jurisprudence with natural justice, and the ease with which it can be subverted away from the eyes of polite society. It makes Sweet Country one of the finest Australian Westerns to emerge in recent years.

