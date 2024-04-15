The Big Picture Sweet Dreams debuts on digital platforms on April 16, starring Johnny Knoxville as an alcoholic dad seeking redemption at a recovery center.

Knoxville's character, Morris, leads a ragtag softball team in a competition to save their recovery home.

Sweet Dreams delivers a heartfelt message of hope and transformation.

After debuting in limited theaters last week, Paramount Pictures's new sports dramedy Sweet Dreams is coming to digital platforms very soon. The feel-good film will be available for fans to watch from the comfort of their homes tomorrow, April 16, with Johnny Knoxville starring as an alcoholic father trying to get his life back together at the titular Sweet Dreams recovery center. Following in the footsteps of classics like Happy Gilmore, it follows Knoxville's Morris as he reluctantly takes charge of the facility's softball team full of misfits in a competition to save their recovery home from being auctioned off.

Sweet Dreams marks a dramatic turn for Knoxville, who is best known as the co-creator and star of Jackass and boasts roles in other comedies like Bad Grandpa, Action Park, and the Hulu series Reboot. His character, Morris, is determined to beat addiction so he can be the best dad for his daughter, but confronting his troubles is a massive challenge. Through the Sweet Dreams softball team, he forms connections with his fellow recovering addicts in the center's recovery home and puts his talents to use to help the team win an $80,000 prize to ensure everyone still has a safe place to rehabilitate. Morris also wants to prove that the addicts are still capable of so much good, despite everything that happened in their past.

In addition to Knoxville, the dramedy features Kate Upton in her first film role since William H. Macy's 2017 rom-com The Layover alongside a stacked comedic roster including Bobby Lee, Jay Mohr, Mo Amer, GaTa, Theo Von, Brian Van Holt, Jonnie Park, Shakewell, Adam Faison, Erik Anthony Gonzalez, and Beth Grant. It also marked the third feature behind the camera for The Peanut Butter Falcon producer Lije Sarki, who directed Sweet Dreams from his own screenplay.

'Sweet Dreams' Was a Deeply Personal Project for Its Stars

Sweet Dreams's focus on recovery and redemption, in addition to the comedy, was something that Knoxville said rang true for much of the cast. During a previous conversation with People accompanying the trailer's launch, he said "One of the great things about this movie is that a lot of the actors and a good portion of the crew are all recovering addicts. They fought the dragon, got it under control, and now are living their lives." He believes that the real experiences of the cast and crew members fighting addiction only make the film's message ring all the more true. "That’s the message in the movie too. My character fights the dragon to get his life and his daughter back. And a lot of the cast and crew on this film are living proof this can happen."

Sweet Dreams comes to digital platforms on April 16. Check out the trailer below.