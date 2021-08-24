He also reveals how they were able to use a Guns N’ Roses song in the movie and trailer.

With Sweet Girl now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with director Brian Andrew Mendoza’s about making his feature directorial debut. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film follows a devastated man (Jason Momoa) who vows to bring justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer. Isabela Merced plays his daughter who also wants revenge. Sweet Girl’s cast also includes Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James.

During the interview, Mendoza talks about filming the hospital scene which features Momoa delivering an emotional performance, how they managed to get a Guns N’ Roses song in the movie and trailer, filming the bi action scene at the stadium with six hundred extras, what people would be surprised to learn about Jason Momoa, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what they talked about.

Brian Andrew Mendoza

What does he wish he knew on day one of pre-production that he learned during the shoot?

How they filmed on location.

How did they manage to get Guns N’ Roses in the trailer and movie?

How they had two versions of the trailer in case they couldn’t get the Guns N’ Roses song.

What would people be surprised to learn about Jason Momoa?

What was it like filming the hospital scene where Momoa has to deliver a very emotional performance?

What was it like filming the stadium action scene with six hundred extras?

Did he have a longer first cut?

How they wanted to set up the big reveal so it felt real.

Did they have a lot of deleted scenes?

