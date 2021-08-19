This week, Netflix will release Sweet Girl, starring Jason Momoa as Ray, a grief-stricken man seeking vengeance after the death of his wife. Before the film’s release on August 20, we have an exclusive first look behind the scenes of Momoa’s latest film.

At the beginning of the video, Momoa says of Sweet Girl, “it’s not just all action-based, it’s character-based action, but there’s a lot of heart. It’s kind of just everything I’ve wanted.” Through the featurette, we see the action training that Momoa has had to undergo for this story, as well as the distinctly different fight training Isabela Merced underwent in playing Ray’s daughter, Rachel.

The featurette also shows the Momoa and the film’s team discussing filming in Pittsburgh, as well as Momoa’s decision to make sure his character drives a Oldsmobile 442, which has been timeworn for the film.

In addition to Momoa and Merced, Sweet Girl also stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James. Sweet Girl is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and written by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner.

Sweet Girl comes to Netflix on August 20. Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Sweet Girl below.

Here is the official synopsis for Sweet Girl:

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

