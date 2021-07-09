Netflix has released the trailer for Sweet Girl, the upcoming action movie starring Jason Momoa as a desperate father who decides to fight against an unscrupulous pharmaceutical company. Sweet Girl's trailer not only presents the movie’s plot but also teases Momoa will have to fistfight a lot of bad guys on his path to justice.

The trailer introduces us to Ray Cooper (Momoa), a man grieving after his wife dies due to the lack of expensive medication. The medicine that could save Ray’s wife (Adria Arjona) was taken off the market by a big pharmaceutical company to drive up the price of their product. Determined to expose the unethical practices of said company, Ray uncovers a conspiracy involving prominent government figures. However, Big Pharma is ready to do anything to stop the truth from getting out, including murdering a man and putting the blame on Ray. After being charged with murder, Ray needs to escape a manhunt while trying to prove his innocence, a goal that will have Momoa flexing his muscles and punching villains along the way.

Sweet Girl’s cast includes Isabela Merced as Ray’s daughter, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-James. Brian Andrew Mendoza directs Sweet Girl from a script written by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner. Mendoza produced the film with Momoa, Jeff Fierson, and Brad Peyton.

Sweet Girl will debut exclusively on Netflix this August 20. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis of Sweet Girl:

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

