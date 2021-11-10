Squid Game has become the undisputed king of streaming in 2021, with Netflix reporting that the series had amassed over 111 million views in its first month alone. Those still riding the high of its twisted games and emotional narrative who find themselves searching for their next dose of high-octane South Korean thriller need look no further than Netflix’s own Sweet Home. Initially conceived as a Manhwa, or Korean webtoon, the ten-episode series premiered on Netflix in late 2020 to instant buzz, becoming the first South Korean series to enter Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States where it sat at number three for several days.

Sweet Home centers on a cheap apartment complex under quarantine where people are mysteriously transforming into disfigured monsters. Loner protagonist Cha Hyun Soo spends most of his days alone in his apartment playing online video games and relying on take-out for nutrition. The story’s trajectory pivots with a knock on his door from a mysterious woman. Bloodied and increasingly agitated, she demands to be let into the complex. This is our first encounter with one of the show’s many demented monsters, and she’s hardly the most imposing. By the time credits roll, we’ve witnessed an eyeball with tentacles long enough to ensnare an entire building, a man-spider chimera, and countless others, all to terrifying effect.

There’s unrelenting cruelty on display in many of the scenes set before the monster apocalypse, almost as if to suggest that our characters are doomed to suffer and that the identities of the perpetrators are inconsequential. Later in the series, we learn that Cha Hyun Soo was bullied in school. Through a series of events, his retaliation ultimately costs his father his job, driving an irreparable rift in the family. Making matters worse, the family’s string of bad luck is hardly over, driving home the concept that our protagonist has persevered through hardship long before the collapse of modern civilization.

You’d be forgiven for reaching this point in the article and picturing the story set in a cut-and-paste zombie apocalypse; collapsing infrastructure, quiet streets, and some shambling undead sprinkled throughout for good measure. The reality couldn’t be further from the truth. Our otherworldly tormentors are actually born from infected people whose desires, egos, and insecurities form the basis of their attributes. The female neighbor trying to break down Cha Hyun Soo’s door, who we later see eating a resident’s pet, is a representation of hunger, as it’s explained that she is an actress whose manager forced her to maintain a strict diet. If the monster’s sympathetic backstories weren’t enough to convince you that we’re in “mankind are the true monsters” territory, later episodes of the series involve a gang of marauders seizing control of the complex and establishing it as their stronghold. While the entire premise is admittedly campy, many of the underlying themes prove to be quite resonant. Setting aside the level of fantasy and suspension of disbelief required to engage with the series; the central question of whether a group of societal outcasts can work together under unprecedented circumstances to attain a positive outcome for all is profound ground to cover in a show that initially presents itself as a simple horror K-drama.

The series is produced with a level of technical sheen that is nearly unrivaled within the genre. It’s been reported that Netflix spent an estimated $2.7 million per episode, and the money is undoubtedly on screen. The creature effects are top-notch, and given that they are portrayals of the desires and ego of their past lives, there’s a huge amount of personality in every design. If this series stands as an early entry point to South Korean television for you, take note of the acting talent on display, as these actors are veritable K-drama heavyweights. Leads Song Kang, Lee Do-Hyeon and Lee Si-Young boast credits in Love Alarm, Hotel Del Luna, and Boys Over Flowers respectively. Lee Si-Young shines as Seo Yi-Kyeong, a retired firefighter who takes residence in the building days before things go awry. Her portrayal was praised by audiences who noted her strong characterization and relentless off-camera training for the role.

For those who have tried to venture in to South Korean television in the past, the genre’s undeniable penchant for melodrama and soap operas become immediately apparent. It’s refreshing then, that the series is aimed squarely at an adult audience. Depictions of monsters and the devastating violence they cause are satisfyingly graphic. Witnessing someone sacrifice their spouse to become monster food is tonally consistent, but nonetheless abrasive and shocking. Horror fans often bemoan the lack of R-rated content being produced, so the fact that this show doesn’t shy away from the more grotesque is refreshing.

Korean films and television have been at the center of cinema in recent years, from Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite winning the Oscar for Best Picture in 2020 to Netflix’s recent forays distributing high profile Korean television. Many of these projects focus on the invariable struggle between those who have, and those who don’t. South Korea experienced astronomic economic growth in the 1950s which only grew more rapid by the ’80s. Technology, automotive, and media companies could now compete on a global scale, inevitably creating large gaps between socioeconomic groups. The aforementioned Squid Game and Parasite craft painful, agonizing portrayals of this divide, but where Sweet Home excels is by weaving these complex topics into an endlessly enjoyable and fun body-horror series. A society that exiles the lower class to decrepit apartment buildings with little chance of socio-economic mobility is nearly identical to one that would leave said citizens to fend for themselves against eight-legged cannibals, or so Sweet Home posits.

Sweet Home is a series that sets out to accomplish several different things and carries a sort of quiet ambition. It’s undeniable that Netflix’s strong financial backing could signal anything other than an attempt to introduce non-Korean audiences to an industry that is so deftly incorporating themes of inequality in their cinema. Its large scope both narratively and behind the scenes aims to satiate general streaming audiences, K-drama fans, and pensive horror viewers. A skillfully produced series, it succeeds in these lofty goals and deserves to be a household name within the realm of Korean thrillers.

Sweet Home season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix with a second season currently pending. However, the first season finale makes for a complete story arc and should leave viewers more than satisfied.

