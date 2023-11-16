The Big Picture After a three-year hiatus, the highly anticipated second season of Sweet Home, a Korean apocalyptic series, is set to premiere on December 1.

The official trailer for Season 2 offers a glimpse into the monster apocalypse and explores the moral quandaries faced by the characters.

With the success of K-dramas like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead on Netflix, it remains to be seen whether Sweet Home Season 2 will achieve similar popularity.

It might have been a three-year hiatus, but audiences have eagerly been awaiting the second season of the Korean apocalyptic series, Sweet Home. Ahead of its highly anticipated return on December 1, the series starring Song Kang as troubled high school student Cha Hyun-soo, has seen the official trailer for its second season released by Netflix. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Sweet Home sees Cha Hyun-su's life turned upside down as he and others battle a monster apocalypse.

The newly released trailer begins with the conundrum that has plagued human civilization and advancement for a millennia -"Driven by greed, we destroy other species as we see fit and drive them to extinction." While a previously released teaser had covered the switch some have endured, crossing from human to monster. This latest trailer offers a glimpse into what the Green Home survivors are faring with monsters taking over the world. It also teases who the real monsters might be with Dr. Lim’s ominous take on events - "Mankind is a virus and the monsters are the vaccines". In the midst of this costly moral quandary, Hyun-Su is looking for a vaccine that can help stop his monster identity taking him over as he bids to maintain his humanity and fight for his people.

While all these occur, human survivors are gripped by fear as to who might transform into a monster next. A vaccine research is underway at the Bamseom Emergency Management Bureau, while a military unit, The Crown Platoon, specialized in handling monsters, try to protect the stadium-sheltering Green Home survivors in the only way they know - violent extermination. The rest of the trailer teases epic fights scenes, fearful plot twists as humanity wages a fierce battle for survival against an existential threat. The question of who the real monster is, remains one to be thoroughly explored in the coming season.

The Golden Age of Netflix's K-dramas

In recent times on Netflix, the streaming platform has seen non-English shows amass record-breaking numbers with a number of K-dramas leading the way. Sweet Home premiered in 2020 and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan and directed by Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyeon. Before Squid Game became one of Netflix's biggest hits, amassing over 111 million views in its first month alone, Sweet Home had arrived a year prior to similar success as it engineered its way to Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States where it occupied the number three spot for several days. In 2022, the high-school set zombie drama, All of Us Are Dead came to the fore with equally outstanding success securing a second season run. At the moment, Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead both sit on the list of the Top 15 most-viewed Netflix shows of all time. While Sweet Home might have burst the dam for K-dramas on the platform, it remains to be seen if its second season will attain similar success.

Sweet Home Season 2 premieres on December 1 on Netflix.