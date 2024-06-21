The Big Picture Sweet Home's final season premieres on July 19, with Cha Hyun-su navigating a post-apocalyptic world.

The series explores the possibility of a happy ending in a world where monsterization is increasingly accepted.

Epic battles and sacrifices will define the new age as Sweet Home reaches its conclusion.

With less than a month until the premiere of the third and final season of supernatural show Sweet Home, Netflix decided to finally release a trailer for the last batch of episodes from the Korean series. Once again, Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) will have to find his way across a horde of monsters while living in a post-apocalyptic world where, as a hybrid, he doesn't belong within any of the opposing forces. Season 3 of Sweet Home premieres on July 19.

Is it possible for a series like Sweet Home to have a happy ending? Some characters seem to think so. The trailer opens up by revealing that survivors at the Stadium will now face a new reality: they still can't leave the area and new people are still not allowed in, but now privilege is coming into play as the "more sympathetic" members get offered some advantages. For now, we'll just have to imagine what this sympathetic idea means in the long run, but it's pretty safe to say that it's something disgusting or uncomfortable. Or both.

The big twist seems to be that now the definitive approach to "monsterization" is accepting it and letting it happen in order to become the "neohumans of a new age." The trailer then moves on to reveal that the last batch of episodes will feature some epic battles with some ruthless monsters. Whatever this new age becomes, it's clear that it won't come without a cost, and it won't end until only one side is left standing.

'Sweet Home' Led The K-Drama Rise on Netflix

Close

Sweet Home is reaching its end after a stellar run on Netflix. Back when Season 1 premiered in 2020, the horror series became the first South Korean series to appear in the streamer's Top 10 most watched list. Of course, viewer's appreciation of K-dramas has greatly evolved over the last four years, and now South Korean titles like Squid Game, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Crash Landing On You and many, many others have developed their own loyal fanbase that prompts Netflix to keep them coming.

Aside from Kang, the cast of Sweet Home Season 3 also features Lee Jin-uk as Pyeon Sang-wook, Oh Jung-se as Dr. Lim, Lee Do-hyun as Eun-hyeok, Lee Si-young as Yi-kyung, Ko Min-si as Eun-yu, Jinyoung as Private Park and Yoo Oh-seong as Master Sergeant Tak.

Netflix premieres the third and final season of Sweet Home on July 19. You can watch the trailer below: