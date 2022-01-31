Finally, after almost two long years, the time has come for us to rejoin our sweet magnolias. Based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, and developed for television by Sheryl J. Anderson, Sweet Magnolias follows Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) – childhood best friends – as their vastly different lives unfold in the idealized small town of Serenity, South Carolina — akin to Gilmore Girls' Stars Hollow. We have a detailed recap of Season 1 to catch you back up on where things were before Season 2.

Maddie

Maddie's life is coming out of a tailspin. After her husband Bill (Chris Klein) had an affair with his nurse Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) and got her pregnant, he decided to leave Maddie and their three children — Kyle (Logan Allen), Tyler (Carson Rowland), and Katie (Bianca Berry Tarantino) — to marry Noreen and do right by this newest child after drastically screwing everything up for everyone else. As if dealing with a tumultuous divorce wasn’t enough, Maddie’s also immediately confronted with the reality of re-entering the workforce with little work experience and not many career opportunities in such a small town. Maddie had been in a relationship with Bill for practically her whole adult life, becoming a stay-at-home mom for their children as Bill’s medical practice in Serenity supported them, so she’s left overwhelmed and unsure of where to go after having her entire life blown up.

Though her divorce is not yet finalized, Maddie’s taken with Tyler’s new baseball coach, former baseball star Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening). It’s love at first sight. But, is Maddie ready to move on after Bill, who has already moved in and proposed to Noreen? Maddie has to balance her relationship troubles with being a single mother of three kids who are emotionally scarred and fundamentally changed from what their father did to their family. Having Bill and Noreen’s affair and unborn child as public knowledge tests Maddie, who is forced to become comfortable with the fact that she can never escape what happened and has to see Bill and Noreen semi-regularly around Serenity as she tries to rebuild her life.

Helen

Helen Decatur seemingly has it all. She is an incredibly successful attorney that has adventured out of Serenity, expanded her mind and her life, and returned home to help make the place better for everyone that lives there now and for generations to come. She’s relied on by her community in many ways to be a fair and conscientious voice of reason. Of the three Sweet Magnolias, Helen is the one who has her life together and is the most stable, but she has plenty of issues of her own.

What Helen wants most is a family of her own. However, with no successful relationship and the window of opportunity closing, she isn’t sure what the next steps forward are. When her former lover, Ryan (Michael Shenefelt), returns to Serenity, it seems that Helen’s answers have been answered. The two pick up right where they left off so many times before but are pained to learn that they are still not on the same page years later. They ended things before because Helen wanted kids and Ryan did not. After rekindling their flame and falling back in love, it’s a rude awakening when the two realize that nothing has changed, and they’re just wasting time.The two break up again, this time more permanently, when Helen decides to put her dream of becoming a mother before her love for Ryan.

But, Ryan is not the only man in Helen’s life, which she fails to understand until the season finale. Dana Sue’s sous chef, Erik (Dion Johnstone), has been enamored with Helen since he laid eyes on her, but did not pursue her because he was and is still actively dealing with the trauma and grief of losing his wife unexpectedly. Hope is not lost, though, as Erik comforts Helen as she's falling apart in the finale, helping to build back the woman that puts all of her energy into helping everybody else.

Dana Sue

When viewers meet Dana Sue, she is still obviously recovering from her husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) leaving long ago… Well, technically, she kicked him out. Dana Sue is struggling with juggling life as a single mother of a teenager and the owner of a successful restaurant. As her daughter Annie (Annaliese Judge) begins to rebel against her and get into some teenage trouble (a.k.a. fun), Dana Sue is overwhelmed with her responsibilities, especially after she is forced to fire her untrustworthy head chef who broke her rules and believed he was solely responsible for the business’ success. Trying to do it all only works so long, but Dana Sue is blind to what’s right in front of her… or rather, who. Her longtime employee, Erik, is eagerly trying to show that he is worthy and capable of taking over. Eventually, she gets the message, and Erik gets a promotion.

When Dana Sue’s silent partner in the restaurant Mica, who happens to be a former fling, shows up asking for her to buy him out of his share, Dana Sue is left to confront the past and ask Ronnie to finally proceed with a divorce. However, Ronnie isn’t onboard with their marriage being over, showing up to win Dana Sue back. While Annie is all for this reunion, Dana Sue doesn’t want to get her heart broken again, putting more of a strain on her relationship with her daughter. Will she take him back, or will she move forward with Farmer Jeremy?

The Corner Spa

The stars align when the home of Ms. Frances (Cindy Karr) becomes available, which is the location where our Sweet Magnolias dreamed of opening a spa for the women of Serenity when they were children. And, as luck would have it, Maddie’s fruitless job search and Helen and Dana Sue’s success with their own business ventures provides the perfect opportunity to bring this dream to life. Following some rocky construction woes, the Corner Spa opens up slower than expected, but everything is ready for Maddie to take charge and the Magnolias focus on getting this venture up and running for women of all ages to enjoy. With them is Cal’s best friend, the ever-friendly and positive Trotter (Hunter Burke), who they’ve hired to help out with their fitness classes.

The Kids

Full of teenage woes and angst, there is plenty of drama within the younger community of Serenity. Carrying on their mothers’ feud are Tyler and Jackson (Sam Ashby), the kids of Maddie and Mary Vaughn (Allison Gabriel), who are actively competing against each other to be the best pitcher on the baseball team. (Spoiler alert: Tyler is objectively better, which Mary Vaughn is not happy about or willing to see.) Aside from a promising future baseball career, Tyler’s new relationship with popular girl CeCe (Harlan Drum), who has a surprisingly sad home life, has made him think about things differently and the two have established a real bond despite being something that seemed so superficial.

This relationship hasn't been received well by Annie, who has an enormous crush on Tyler, someone who sees her more like a sister because of their moms’ close relationship. At the same time, Annie is just trying to figure out who she wants to be. Unlike Tyler, she doesn’t have her future mapped out, and she’s still recovering from her mother kicking her father out after, as she sees it, making one mistake. Because of her crush on Tyler, it isn’t until prom comes around that she is able to see that her friend Simon (Michael May) may have another idea about their relationship.

Lastly, Kyle is Maddie and Bill's middle child, who feels invisible while trying to be the one who doesn’t cause trouble for anyone. Unlike Tyler, who has always had his parents’ interest, Kyle is trying his hand at acting and becoming perfect… too bad nobody in Serenity cares about the theatre like they care about sports. A big part of his invisibility comes from his parents being preoccupied with his brother and little sister, but Kyle has a crush on Annie as well, who is also too preoccupied with his brother.

However, a surprising friendship opens up between Kyle and Noreen, as he is the one member of the family that can stand to be around her and actually cares about how she might be feeling because of everything that has happened (and for his unborn sibling). Noreen may not quite fill a motherly role with Kyle, but the two develop a quick and deep bond, with Noreen becoming someone that Kyle actively seeks out for advice on whatever he’s dealing with… which is usually his feelings for Annie. Like the others, it comes as a surprise to Kyle when someone else pays him any attention: Jackson’s sister, Mary Vaughn’s other child, Nellie (Simone Lockhart).

Where we left things…

When one of Cal’s longtime friends, a recruiter, approaches Tyler without Maddie’s permission or input, she becomes furious with Cal. Given what Bill did to her and the secrets he kept, it opened up old wounds and put their new relationship at risk relatively early on. Where the two go from here, whether they stay together or not, is up in the air. But, the more shocking moment is Bill asking for Maddie to take him back.

Over the prior weeks, Noreen unceremoniously left Bill and returned home to her parents, coming to the realization that his feelings for her and her unborn child weren’t as strong as his feelings for Maddie and their three children (with some help from her brother’s unexpected visit). Bill realized this, too, and realized how terribly he messed everything up. Too little, too late… or is it? Maddie and Bill are called to the scene of the major cliffhanger before she has a chance to give him a clear answer about whether she’ll take him back.

The jaw-dropping ending for Dana Sue is being confronted by her employee Isaac (Chris Medlin), who believes that she is the birth mother he came to town desperately searching for. Given the recent revelation of her past with Mica, Isaac became further convinced that this is the answer he’s been looking for, but whether it’s true remains to be seen. Given that in the final moments before the major cliffhanger Dana Sue was simply crying as Isaac confessed that he wasn’t trying to stir up trouble for anyone, viewers were left with no idea of what to expect next.

After her break up with Ryan, Helen is more determined than ever to start her own family, whether she has a man by her side or not. Helen is prepared to do this on her own and has made an appointment with a specialist to look into her options for having a baby without a partner, and it’ll be intriguing to see whether she follows through on this plan or not. Plus, how will this impact her blossoming relationship with Erik?

The biggest question of all is who was in the car crash with Kyle (and the status of both, as Kyle was unconscious on a stretcher). The three potential answers are Tyler, Annie, or Nellie, who Kyle was hanging out with before her brother Jackson brought prom home with him. When Jackson started a fight with Tyler, Kyle became involved and some of his hidden aggression for his brother came out, causing Kyle to run out with those three following him outside. What happened after they left Jackson’s is unknown. Whatever the case, everyone who gathered at the scene of the accident in the final moments are in limbo, too.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on February 4, 2022.

