Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias follows best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) as they live their busy, dramatic, and emotional lives in the fictional small town of Serenity, South Carolina. While Maddie’s romance with Coach Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening) is off to a hot start, Dana Sue and Helen aren’t so lucky in their love lives. Dana Sue continues to reel from her husband Ronnie’s (Brandon Quinn) infidelity while striking up a new romance with farmer Jeremy (Chase Anderson), while Helen and her first love Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) officially end their on-and-off-again romance because she wants children and he does not. However, she also has Dana Sue’s sous chef Erik (Dion Johnstone) quietly and patiently trying to win her heart.

Meanwhile, teens Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), and Annie (Annaliese Judge) try to cope with the changes in their lives and an awkward love triangle between them. And, this is only what happens in the first season! So, in anticipation of Season 3, let’s briefly recap the most important moments of Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

The Aftermath of the Car Accident

In the Season 1 finale, Kyle is pulled from the car, but the first responders ominously tell the group that there was a passenger in the car. When Sweet Magnolias Season 2 begins, everyone is at the hospital awaiting word on Kyle and Nellie (Simone Lockhart). Both are fine, but there’s still quite a bit of tension between Ty and Jackson (Sam Ashby) after the latter’s inappropriate comments about Ty’s girlfriend CeCe (Harlan Drum) at his party. The boys get into a fight, which results in Ty falling and fracturing his right arm, his throwing arm, and forcing him to sit out of summer baseball camp. Afterward, Jackson is wracked with guilt, and a connection between him and Annie begins to form.

Additionally, as everyone else is wrapped up in what’s happened with the kids, Howie (Shawn Passwaters) informs Helen that she is pregnant… with Ryan’s baby. Finally, the last major thread left hanging was Bill asking Maddie to take him back after Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) left town. Thankfully, Maddie tells Bill she will never take him back, and that is certainly reinforced as the season progresses.

Corruption and Consequences

Once things settle down a bit, our beloved Sweet Magnolias find themselves wrapped up in local politics in Season 2. With their business venture, The Corner Spa, on the rise, matters are complicated when Maddie is called to a city council meeting to discuss parking issues in residential areas. While trying to find a solution, the women discover that the lot behind their spa and several other lots around town, located near small businesses with parking issues, have been secretly purchased by Mayor Trent (Paul Rolfes) and Mary Vaughn Lewis (Allison Gabriel). They are using their power to swindle Serenity’s residents, and the ladies — and much of the town — have had enough.

After looking into local laws, they put together a petition to recall Trent, managing to acquire the signatures to do so. Mary Vaughn pleads with them not to file the petition, but they do so anyway, and she promises they will see her wrath. That said, the bigger question on everyone’s minds is who will run to be Serenity’s next mayor.

The Magnolias Have a Tumultuous Romantic Life

Ultimately, Maddie and Cal are going strong in the second season. They are taking steps forward, and their relationship is only slightly complicated by others. Their biggest issue is Cal’s anger management issue, which he does not quite have control of after his team loses at State — due to Ty’s injury forcing him to sit out — and his role as the coach is called into question. As Maddie is with Bill (Chris Klein) in the first season, Cal is still somewhat haunted by his past relationship with the faceless Victoria, which doesn’t help get his rage under control either. Meanwhile, after Helen’s miscarriage, Erik is right by her side and shows Helen exactly how much she means to him. When Helen decides she still wants to have a baby, though not Erik’s baby (at least not yet), he tells her the story about how his late wife and unborn child died. Together, they make the decision to pursue their relationship as Helen — separately, but with Erik’s full support — continues her journey to motherhood with IVF.

It’s Dana Sue whose love life is the most tumultuous in Season 2 — after not having much of one during Season 1. She and Jeremy start things off slowly but strongly, but she begins to question everything with Ronnie back in town trying to fight for their marriage. She calls things off with Jeremy rather early in the season, but she isn’t certain about Ronnie or their future together. After pushing and pulling Ronnie, and an awkward romp on their couch that Annie was unfortunate enough to walk in on, Dana Sue and Ronnie attend counseling with Pastor June (Tracey Bonner) to try to work on their issues. It doesn’t go so well at first, and this causes Dana Sue to finally let go and feel her feelings but also forces her to take a look in the mirror and acknowledge how she hurt Ronnie too. Both are to blame for their marriage falling apart, which is something Dana Sue could never bring herself to accept. After she does, she invites Ronnie to move back in, though Annie isn’t quite as pleased as they thought she would be. She’s worried about how this attempt will impact her.

What Happened With the Magnolias' Kids?

After the events on the night of the accident, Ty and Kyle are struggling. Especially the latter, who refuses to talk to anyone about what happened until he reaches out to Noreen. With Maddie’s blessing, Noreen is there for Kyle as he tries to work through his feelings, but Maddie takes it a step further after some advice from her fellow Magnolias and makes Kyle start having therapy sessions with Dr. Ashley (Gary Weeks). This makes a drastic change in Kyle, as does being able to walk again, and he makes some new friends — Sophie (Gabriella Garcia) and Willow (Lana Jean Turner) — who enlist him to help create a video game. After avoiding Nellie all season out of guilt over what happened, Kyle invites her to join them, but it doesn’t take long for Sophie to make Kyle face his feelings for Nellie. So, he asks her out and she is delighted.

Jackson and Annie’s relationship also begins to change this season. After she stood up for him on the night of the accident, Jackson is almost immediately infatuated with Annie. He even attends vacation bible school to be with her all day, despite the fact that he attends a different church. Eventually, once he’s sure she feels the same way, he asks Dana Sue for permission to take Annie on a date, and they have a great time. Sadly, it’s unclear exactly what their romance will look like in the upcoming third season. As if her high school grudge against the Sweet Magnolias wasn’t enough, the petition pushed Mary Vaughn over the edge. She forbade Jackson and Nellie from seeing Annie and Kyle (or anyone else connected to the Magnolias), and while Nellie reluctantly told Kyle she would have to concede to her mother, Jackson decided he would ignore his mother’s wishes because nothing could keep him away from Annie.

Ty, on the other hand, has a surprising journey. With baseball out of the picture, at least temporarily, Ty focuses more on his romance with CeCe. But, Ty isn’t keen on hiding his obvious jealousy over Annie and Jackson’s blossoming romance, making CeCe quite angry. Eventually, she ghosts him, though she is still working for Helen (off-screen). Without baseball, though, Ty is using this time to find other interests. Channeling Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) from Riverdale, he begins writing songs and playing the guitar. With some encouragement from Cal, he begins to read (for fun!) and learn more about history. However, the end of the season delivers a life-changing blow. Cal and Maddie tell Ty that, due to his projected recovery time, he won’t be able to go to any of the Division I schools he’s always planned to play baseball at. After some thought, Ty realizes that letting go of this dream is what he wants, as he’s never been able to envision a different future due to Bill’s encouragement and forcefulness. Whatever the future may hold, he’s excited about it, and he even seems to be coming around to realize Jackson isn’t such a bad guy.

The Others in Serenity

After confronting Dana Sue, and learning she is not his biological mother, Isaac keeps searching. It doesn’t take long before he accidentally discovers Peggy (Brittany L. Smith) is. They don’t get off to the best start, but Peggy eventually makes it clear she wants to have a relationship with Isaac — much to her mother’s chagrin. Later, she reveals that Bill is Isaac’s biological father, though Bill has no idea until Peggy tells him. Meaning, Maddie and Noreen’s children are his siblings. Speaking of Noreen, she returns to Serenity temporarily before deciding to make it her home. She moves in with Isaac, whom she has developed quite a close relationship with, and the town rallies around her after she has her daughter, Rebecca Fitzgibbons. (Notably, not Bill’s last name.) Even Maddie supports her after Noreen offers a heartfelt apology. Also, Trotter (Hunter Burke) and Ashley decide to adopt, with Helen’s legal help of course, but not a baby, someone older.

Cal, Miss Frances, and the Cliffhangers of Season 2

Cal’s on a wild ride. After struggling with his anger, and buying out Micah to be Dana Sue’s partner at Sullivan’s, the finale puts him in a tough position. In retaliation for the recall petition, Mary Vaughn uses a past assault and battery charge (which was never filed) to get Cal’s coaching contract terminated. Helen promises to help him, but when a fan shows up at the restaurant later, Cal punches him when the fan keeps trying to approach Maddie and won’t stop his raucous behavior. Meanwhile, Miss Frances’ (Cindy Karr) death brings Ryan back to town with a new perspective. He tells Helen he wants to have children, which is everything she wanted to hear just a few months prior, but now things are complicated due to her romance with Erik. Blissfully unaware, though, Ryan shows up after Miss Frances’ memorial and proposes to Helen. What will she say?

Additionally, there are two mysteries as we move forward. The first is the great sum of cash that Frances left for Dana Sue specifically. What is it for? As she points out, there are a lot of zeros on the check, and they know Frances does everything for a reason. The second is the aggressive blonde that returned to Serenity and was caught vandalizing one of Dana Sue’s work vans. The Sweet Magnolias all knew who she was immediately, worried about her return to town. Plus, what did she mean when she accused Dana Sue of ruining lives while talking to Annie?

Every episode of Sweet Magnolias is now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is set to premiere on July 20, 2023.