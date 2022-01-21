Good news, Sweet Magnolias fans: Netflix has just released a new trailer for Season 2 of the hit Netflix romantic-comedy series, giving a new look into the drama that awaits the citizens of the cozy small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

The series follows three lifelong best friends, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, who were all born and raised together in a Southern small town. Gossip and drama are par for the course in this town, and the series weaves together all the hurdles in their personal lives as they ripple outwards, forming from trauma to gossip and back again.

Season 2 will open where the first season left off, with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue discovering who was in Kyle's passenger seat when he crashed his car. The ending of the first season left viewers on quite the cliffhanger, as the crash was not included in the book series on which the show is based. Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular book series of the same name by Sherryl Woods, and the series has followed the events of the books pretty accurately. However, with the ending of the first season, it seems that the show has some surprises in store for us.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2 Images Reveal Our First Look at the Return of Three Best Friends

The new trailer gives us a glimpse at some of the changes in store for the second season, as old friendships and relationships flounder and new relationships ignite. Along with these ebbs and flows, new secrets will be unveiled, disrupting lives, jobs, and relationships. And as these personal dramas happen, their effects ripple outwards, impacting the entire town in ways that could not be foreseen. And how will the Sweet Magnolias deal with the drama?

Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, and Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley.

The show is created by Sheryl J. Anderson who also serves as executive producer along with Dan Paulson, and author of the book series Sherryl Woods. The second season of Sweet Magnolias will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix starting February 4, 2022. If you want a look at the new season, pour yourself a drink and watch the new trailer below:

'The Batman' Main Theme Revealed by Composer Michael Giacchino Giacchino began working on the score before director Matt Reeves shot a single frame of film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email