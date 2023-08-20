The Big Picture Bill and Kathy's romance in Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias made no sense, as Kathy had no reason to pursue him and their connection felt forced and unconvincing.

The couple was supposed to play a pivotal role in each other's lives, but their rushed and inexplicable apology at the season finale lacked development and felt pointless.

The potential to tell an interesting story about Bill and Kathy's relationship was wasted, as the writers failed to address issues of forgiveness and redemption in Serenity, and their departure from town had no meaningful impact.

Romance plays a major role in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. In fact, it is the primary plot point for many of our beloved Serenity residents, including the signature trio — Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott). Maddie’s blossoming romance with Coach Cal (Justin Bruening) has taken some massive swings, especially after his rage issues became a conflict in the second season. But, in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, they come together after working on themselves, now even stronger. Likewise, after much work and deliberation, Dana Sue and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) renew their vows and showcase their beautiful connection. On the other end of things, Helen has a disastrous reunion with her on-and-off-again lover Ryan (Michael Shenefelt), leaving her brokenhearted once again. They aren’t the worst couple in the third season, though, not by a long shot. That (dis)honor goes to the brief romance between Bill (Chris Klein) and Kathy (Wynn Everett).

Bill and Kathy Didn’t Make Any Sense in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3

Image via Netflix

Honestly, given Kathy’s extreme and unflattering return to Serenity, there initially seemed to be some underlying motivation for Kathy’s pursuit of Bill. She sought him out, explored a relationship with him, and yet… nothing. When she first arrived in Serenity, it seemed like Kathy’s mission was to get revenge on all three of the Magnolias, who all seemed to harbor a grudge against her from times past. They were shocked upon learning she had come back to town in the Season 2 finale, promising some delicious drama that the series, ultimately, failed to deliver. Because, as it turned out, Kathy’s vendetta was against Dana Sue and Ronnie. Helen and Maddie only hated Kathy because of her negative connection to their best friend (and vice versa). Without any reason to try to hurt Maddie via Bill, so much about the concept regarding this sudden coupling fell apart. As a result, it didn’t make sense why Kathy would have pursued him in the first place, as she had nothing to gain from this relationship. Her fascination with Bill also, initially, didn’t seem to be anything romantic or a real connection of any kind, which makes the entire situation all the more baffling.

Additionally, Bill and Kathy were supposedly made to play a pivotal role in each other’s lives as they woke each other up to the pain they’ve been causing — more so Bill for Kathy, as he had been on this journey for well over a season already. This caused Kathy, with Bill in tow, to arrive at Dana Sue and Ronnie’s vow renewal in the Sweet Magnolias Season 3 finale with an enormous apology and their family’s treasured heirlooms passed down from mother to daughter that Kathy handed over to Ronnie. Except, where did this come from? There was no logical path for this, as we saw half of one conversation where Bill calls Kathy out for how she treats people, and then we flashed to this rushed and inexplicable apology. There was no development on-screen to reach this conclusion, which makes the entire story feel pointless.

RELATED: This Is the New Potential Couple in 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 3 That We're Rooting For

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Could Have Told an Interesting Story With This Couple

Image via Netflix

Honestly, there was some potential in Bill and Kathy’s relationship. Even though it turned out not to be related to her vendetta against Dana Sue, the writers could have turned this into an interesting depiction of Serenity’s two biggest pariahs navigating life in a town that despises them while they try to make things right with those they’ve wronged. In many ways, Kathy and Bill are similar and have hurt just about everyone in Serenity, so it could have been intriguing to see them find a safe space with one another until they can start to prove themselves to everyone else. The show has an issue with forgiveness and what is viewed as irredeemable to the citizens of Serenity, which desperately needs to be addressed. Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) is forgiven, embraced, and allowed to grow from her affair with Bill which resulted in him leaving Maddie and his kids for their unborn child. Yet Bill, who has much deeper, lifelong ties to the community, has nowhere to turn and is offered no chance to grow or prove that he’s learned from his mistakes. Hell, he’s even blamed for things he has no control over, like Isaac’s (Chris Medlin) vendetta against him for being his biological father despite Bill not knowing that he even existed because everyone kept him out of the loop. In short, there was potential to do something meaningful with Kathy and Bill and turn the tides in the show.

Instead, we receive the rushed apology and both leave town, leaving a big question mark about if or when we’ll see either character again. This, again, given the lack of development, feels rushed and forced because in no way did Bill and Kathy seem close enough to leave town together. But, more importantly, has no meaningful impact because we don’t actually see Kathy learn from her mistakes or realize how wrong she has been for decades as she’s tried to enact her revenge on her brother and his wife. If we were going to be spending time with these characters anyway, there should have been some actual thought and effort put into their development — both individually and as a couple — but it ultimately just felt like a way to keep both characters busy as they continued to muck up the lives of those around them.

The writing didn’t do much to show even the slightest connection between them, so in the end, it felt like a complete waste of time. We could have been getting more of other relationships instead, like the fan-favorite relationship between Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Tyler (Carson Rowland) and the bond between Helen and CeCe as they settled into their new life together with Helen as her guardian. Even as awful as Ryan and Helen’s relationship is and always was, it provided something to the show — Helen’s long-awaited growth. Plus, it finally gave Helen the reasons she needed to get over Ryan and move on with her life. Kathy and Bill are the worst couple in Sweet Magnolias Season 3 simply because their relationship wasted precious time.

Every episode of Sweet Magnolias is now streaming.