The Big Picture Genevieve brings a refreshing energy to Sweet Magnolias and stands out from the other characters in a good way.

Erik and Genevieve's relationship is promising and explores a fun side of Erik that we haven't seen before.

A love triangle between Genevieve, Erik, and Helen is likely in Season 4, and the anticipation builds as Genevieve and Helen have yet to meet.

In Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, the fictional small town of Serenity, South Carolina, is filled with dozens of beloved — and not so beloved — characters that we’ve come to know over the last three seasons. New characters have come into the fold, while it seems like a couple may be leaving by the end of the Season 3 finale, and the fate of fan-favorite Trotter (Hunter Burke) is up in the air. From the eyes of best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), we’ve seen the good and bad of the town and many of the characters, allowing for even the minute supporting characters to have quite a bit of depth. Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), for instance, has experienced tremendous growth and it’s a blessing that she wasn’t written out of the show after she left Bill (Chris Klein) back in the first season. Similarly, there’s a lot of potential for a newcomer to town: Genevieve (Nikki Estridge).

Who Is the Mysterious Genevieve in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3?

In the fifth episode of Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Genevieve suddenly appears in town. She meets and flirts with Erik (Dion Johnstone) at Z’s Place and uses her experience as a facialist — and on the NASCAR circuit — to get a job at the Magnolias’ Corner Spa (though Helen is conspicuously absent from the interview and Trotter is filling her space). She wins everyone over almost immediately, hired on the spot. From there, Genevieve’s story revolves around Erik as the two begin to date following Helen and Erik’s falling out due to Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) proposing to her. We learn she got divorced at some point in the past, and the reason she applied for the job at the Corner Spa — instead of continuing to do her work from her home studio, which she found too lonely — is to meet more people and get a sense of community. We don’t see much of Genevieve, but what we do see is intriguing. And, as she and Erik are still dating by the time the season ends, we will hopefully be seeing more of her.

Genevieve, at least thus far, seems so unlike the other characters on the show. She has a different energy to her, which is actually quite exciting to watch considering so many of the other characters have all started to kind of blend together. Truthfully, at first, I was convinced she was working with Kathy (Wynn Everett) to get back at the Magnolias, though that thankfully wasn’t the case. Anyway, Serenity actually seems like somewhat of a strange choice for her, as she doesn’t fit the stereotypical small-town mold. She’s laid back, calm, and reluctant to get into anyone else’s business. It’s actually very telling that Genevieve, despite working for the ladies, decided not to accept the invitation to Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) and Dana Sue’s vow renewal because, as Erik says, she doesn’t really know them. It feels like anyone else on the show would have accepted; hell, even Kathy and Bill showed up, and they definitely weren’t invited.

Genevieve and Erik’s Relationship Is Worth Seeing Through

Again, we’ve seen very little, but what we have seen of Erik and Genevieve’s relationship is promising enough that the series should continue exploring it if and when it returns for a fourth season. Genevieve brought out a different side to Erik that we hadn’t really seen before, which was such a refreshing change of pace. Since the beginning of the series, Erik has been understandably weighed down by trauma, darkness, and complications. He’s still grieving the loss of his wife and child, trying to get a fresh start in Serenity as he does so, and his blossoming feelings for Helen are instantly complex given her on-and-off-again romance with Ryan and her wish to have a child. So, Genevieve’s presence was a pleasant turn for Erik and for the series to explore a little bit of Erik’s fun side. She brought out something in him that we needed to see, something that it’s unclear whether we’ll ever see between Erik and Helen at this point. We need more of this side of Erik. He deserves to be happy and have love, fun, and relationships that aren’t so serious and complicated all of the time. Due to that, we’re rooting for Erik and Genevieve right now — at least until Helen continues growing and gets to a place in life where she’s happier and more content with how things are around her.

At this point, it seems like a given that we’ll be witnessing a love triangle between Genevieve, Erik, and Helen in Sweet Magnolias Season 4. After all, despite being with Genevieve, Erik was gazing longingly at Helen (and vice versa) at Dana Sue and Ronnie’s vow renewal, showcasing their lingering feelings for one another that must be addressed now that Ryan has split (again). It’s also very interesting that the show pointedly kept Genevieve and Helen away from one another, first at the interview and then at the vow renewal. They have yet to meet, which feels a little strange. What are the writers building to? Why keep them apart, especially as Genevieve technically works for Helen? Regardless, when they do meet, it’s certainly going to be exciting to see how they react to one another. Overall, Genevieve is a fun addition. Her background is rather interesting, but there’s still enough mystery surrounding the character that the writers can play around a bit going forward. Her scenes with Erik added quite a bit to the show and aided Erik’s growth exponentially. Truly, it was nice to see Erik get a story outside of Dana Sue’s kitchen that didn’t revolve around Helen. (We could’ve done without his painful interactions with the sneaky and conniving Kathy, though, or his misplaced guilt over Kathy trashing Dana Sue’s kitchen.) Genevieve was a breath of fresh air that the series, and Erik, desperately needed. Honestly, she was better than some of the characters that have been together since the beginning, though we won’t name names.

