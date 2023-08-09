Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias digs into the triumphs and defeats of small-town living in the fictional Serenity, South Carolina. When the series begins, best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) are facing their own various struggles. Maddie is dealing with the fallout of her husband Bill (Chris Klein) cheating on her with nurse Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), getting her pregnant, and abandoning her and their three children. Dana Sue is still struggling with her husband’s infidelity — which resulted in her throwing Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) out — and having a disastrous experience with a horrible employee at her restaurant. Their stories have continued to progress in ways that have left the characters better off, but Helen’s story throughout all three seasons of the show has been one missed opportunity after another.

Ryan Has Held Helen Back in ‘Sweet Magnolias’

For three seasons now, Helen has been held back by the series’ fascination with Ryan Wingate (Michael Shenefelt). Her high school sweetheart and off-and-on-again boyfriend for the two decades that follow, Ryan’s return to town both times has caused Helen to drop everything and rush to his side. The first time they got back together, back in Sweet Magnolias Season 1 — having already realized well before we met these women in the series premiere that they wanted different things from life — it ended because Ryan didn’t share Helen’s longing to have children. So, he packed up and ran away. (And, the series villainized him for not wanting to bring children into this world, but I digress.) Then, after the death of his aunt, Miss Frances (Cindy Karr), in Season 2, Ryan returned to town with a different outlook and proposed to Helen in the final moments of the season finale. But, obviously, Ryan’s wishes hadn’t changed enough to make their relationship finally work out, so it ended again because Ryan wasn’t content to settle down and spend his life in Serenity.

This relationship has held Helen back in multiple ways over these three seasons. First and foremost, it has in many ways prevented Helen from growing. Until their split in the middle of Sweet Magnolias Season 3, Helen is, essentially, the same woman we met in the series premiere — while, by comparison, Maddie and Dana Sue have grown as individuals and in their relationships exponentially. And, speaking of relationships, the series’ obsession with Ryan has left Helen’s bond with Erik (Dion Johnstone) criminally underexplored. They were finally getting somewhere in their relationship when Ryan returned to town, but Helen immediately tossed Erik aside to go back to Ryan, which has kind of tainted that relationship as Helen seemingly didn’t feel torn about leaving Erik whatsoever (just torn over whether to give Ryan another chance).

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Refuses to Let Helen Take Steps Toward the Future

Additionally, from the very start of the show, Helen has been determined to have a child. She talked about it so much in the first two seasons, experiencing a miscarriage and taking steps toward having a child using IVF without a father in the picture. She found out that it will be very difficult for her to conceive a child, much less carry a child, but she was still very sure about her decision. Then, in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, this story all but disappeared. Ryan became Helen’s world, and yet strangely the topic of children — and when to have children — didn’t come up. Given Helen’s top priority is to have a child of her own, at least at this time, it doesn’t really make sense that she would waste any of the precious time she has before conceiving a child of her own is no longer a viable option. But, the series refuses to actually let Helen go down this path or move on to another.

It seems, eventually, Helen will decide to adopt a child and realize that is just as good an option. Her relationship with CeCe (Harlan Drum) has serious potential to lead Helen to this realization, but there isn’t actually enough development between them to warrant Helen realistically coming to this conclusion. In fact, we just need to see this relationship take the spotlight in general. CeCe and Helen have become so close off-screen given Helen’s special attention in CeCe back in the first season, and now they’re living together and Helen is getting a real chance to be a parent. Let’s see her face firsthand the joys and difficulties of parenthood in a way that her friends have not — with a teenager first. Let’s see more of why CeCe trusts and looks up to Helen so much, and showcase what Helen gets out of this bond, too.

Helen Has So Much Wasted Potential in ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Part of the problem is that Helen is always running off to save the town, as she’s always done, but this doesn’t allow for much growth. It reminds me of Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) on Pretty Little Liars, who was always the designated character to lead the mystery of the show, leaving her romances and personal ambitions underdeveloped and often ignored — yet the other characters often had a good balance between both sides. The writers do this with Helen, letting Maddie and Dana Sue coast in the middle as they all should be. Maddie and Dana Sue also get well-developed friendships, like with Pastor June (Tracey Bonner) and Erik (respectively), but Helen doesn’t. There’s so much potential for Helen’s relationship with Peggy Martin (Brittany L. Smith), for instance, particularly with Helen trying to convince Peggy to run for Mayor as she runs her campaign. Yet, these two are hardly allowed to have a full scene together or a full conversation. It’s tiresome and is the perfect example of how nearly everything in Helen’s story over the last three seasons screams wasted potential. The series could be doing so much more with her, and something needs to change moving forward.

