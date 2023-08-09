Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

The Big Picture Kathy's storyline in Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias was disappointing, as it failed to deliver a compelling story or justify the extreme hate from the main characters.

Kathy's character lacked depth and her vendetta against Dana Sue and Ronnie felt childish and lackluster, reducing her to a two-dimensional antagonist.

Kathy's presence in Season 3 was unnecessary and added nothing of substance to the show, serving only to keep other characters busy and sending a bad message about redemption and second chances.

For such a small town, there sure are a lot of people with deep ties to Serenity in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, and the list just keeps growing. In the Season 2 finale of the popular drama, our beloved Magnolias — Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) — are speechless after a mysterious blonde returns to town, thirsty for revenge as she is caught on video slashing the tires on one of Dana Sue’s work vans. Of course, this is after we saw her confront Annie (Anneliese Judge) and make a few mysterious, disparaging comments about Dana Sue. Thereafter, the Magnolias allude to some great rivalry with this woman. But, at the end of the day, Season 3 fails to deliver a compelling story with this character, Kathy (Wynn Everett), making her the worst new addition to the show who ate up too much of our limited time with our favorite Serenity citizens.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Overpromised and Under-Delivered with Kathy

Honestly, the possibility of Kathy having some sort of vendetta against the Magnolias was intriguing and exciting leading into Sweet Magnolias Season 3. They all seemed to have some kind of beef with her and some deep resentment underneath their initial shock at her return to town. Things were made more interesting with the reveal that Kathy is Dana Sue’s husband Ronnie's (Brandon Quinn) sister, which added to her potential, seeing as the characters all tied back to childhood in Serenity together. So, later showcasing that Kathy’s problem was only with Dana Sue — and Helen and Maddie simply by association — was rather disappointing and a major letdown. Thus, Helen and Maddie’s disdain for Kathy felt petty and childish, as they were taking out their friend’s feelings on the woman rather than making an informed opinion of their own.

Likewise, the vendetta Kathy held against Dana Sue and Ronnie was incredibly lackluster. Her deep, dark, mysterious past being reduced to childish anger over losing Sullivan’s to her brother and sister-in-law didn’t do the character any favors. There was little exploration into what had actually happened to draw this line in the sand between Kathy and Ronnie, though her selfish tendencies were certainly alluded to repeatedly throughout Season 3. This made her a rather two-dimensional being, paling in comparison to the other fleshed-out side characters, including Serenity’s villainess Mary Vaughn Lewis (Allison Gabriel). Nothing the series did with the character justified the shocking entrance Kathy made upon her return to town or the characters’ extreme hate for her.

Kathy’s Presence in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 Was Wholly Unnecessary

What did Kathy actually add to the series? Absolutely nothing. She failed as an antagonist, as the series did very little with her; the only impact she really made was the damage she made at Sullivan’s, though the series didn’t actually confirm whether it was her who did it or not (though it’s certainly the conclusion one can and should draw). She had very little interaction with Dana Sue, despite their rivalry, and existed in almost an entirely different world than Maddie and Helen. Kathy could have been used to explore the past and delve into the Magnolias’ friendship, as some theorized the character had tried to become part of their group, but they turned her away, but the route the series opted for didn’t do anyone any favors. Kathy’s presence simply added nothing of substance to the show.

In fact, it seems that the only reason she was around was to keep Erik (Dion Johnstone) and Bill (Chris Klein) busy. Both were series regulars with little to nothing to do in Sweet Magnolias Season 3. After Helen chose Ryan (Michael Shenefelt), Erik had to be cut from the story, so the writers had Kathy try to steal him from Dana Sue to start her own competing restaurant and hurt Dana Sue’s. We didn’t learn anything about why Kathy wanted a restaurant or how she would’ve gotten such power suddenly at Z’s place. What Erik did for Kathy also wasn’t enough to justify his reaction in the Season 3 finale. As for Bill, given Kathy’s little involvement with Maddie, it’s still baffling after watching the entire season why the writers chose to have these two get involved. Likely because they wanted to use Kathy to give Bill an awakening to justify his leaving town (for good, seemingly). But, Kathy’s initial pursuit of Bill seemed like her attempt to try to hurt Maddie, though that ultimately is not what happened whatsoever. Regardless, the entire situation just fell flat and the creative choices with the characters didn’t work whatsoever.

Kathy's Exit Sends A Bad Message

Then, Kathy’s exit felt sudden and rushed. In all 10 episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 3, there was very little exploration into the character. We were teased that she and Ronnie had a tough life with bad parents, but they didn’t dig into that. Exploring the relationship between Ronnie and Kathy, allowing for him to have a complex relationship of his own outside of Dana Sue, would have been a good reason for Kathy’s presence, yet they hardly interact. (Plus, the characters mentioned Kathy had returned to town several times since graduating from high school, which made their initial shock at her return unreasonable.) Then, Kathy shows up at the vow renewal filled with regret, remorse, and hoping for forgiveness, extending an olive branch in the form of their mother’s treasured china, before leaving town permanently.

So, we’re supposed to believe one conversation with Bill, a man she wasn’t even interested in (as far as we knew), could change Kathy’s entire outlook on life and make her leave town permanently? And, that there’s no hope for her to ever repair her relationship with her brother and have a relationship with her niece? All in all, the character of Kathy was an utter waste of time, and the treatment of the character, as if she were irredeemable, was an awful message — on par with the series’ treatment of Bill — to send on a show that is so big on second chances and fresh starts.

