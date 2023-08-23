The Big Picture The character development of Mary Vaughn and Trent in Sweet Magnolias has been lackluster and tiresome, making it best for the series to move on from their underdeveloped storylines.

The presence of the Lewises has ruined Jackson and Nellie's characters and relationships, with sloppy writing and inconsistent portrayals in the third season.

The poor writing surrounding the Lewis family provides an opportunity for the series to leave them behind and focus on new storylines as the show moves forward.

Good versus evil is a tricky game in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina, where we follow best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. Throughout three seasons, we have seen there’s no logical path as to who can find redemption for their terrible acts. For instance, Maddie’s ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) continues to be villainized for his mistakes — and even wrongs he had no clue about, like the existence of his firstborn child — with no path to follow to make things right. He’s been ousted from his children’s lives, including his newborn daughter’s, and the series feels this is justified. Meanwhile, the woman he cheated with and left his family for, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), has received a full pardon and is even working for Maddie at the Corner Spa. Simply put, there’s no rhyme or reason for how exactly the story has ended up here. In addition to Bill, there are several other characters with whom the series has thrown around since the very beginning as their go-to villains: Mary Vaughn Lewis (Allison Gabriel), her husband and Serenity’s former Mayor Trent (Paul Rolfes), and their son Jackson (Sam Ashby). As such, it’s time for the Lewises to be written out of Sweet Magnolias for good.

Mary Vaughn and Trent Aren’t Compelling Enough to Justify Their Villainous Status in ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Since the very beginning of Sweet Magnolias, the series has not shied away from the Magnolias’ dislike of Mary Vaughn (and vice versa) which dates back to their years in high school together. Their so-called cliques didn’t see eye-to-eye, and Mary Vaughn (at least, from how the series has presented it) did everything in her power to keep this rivalry going for the decades that followed. She instantly started trying to cause trouble for Maddie, in particular, as their sons were rivals on the same baseball team. Later, in the second season, Mary Vaughn upped her terrible antics to using her power to put Coach Cal (Justin Bruening) under her thumb. Meanwhile, she and her husband misused his mayoral power to try to make a quick buck by buying up properties throughout the city under a shell company to attempt to sell them to local business owners as parking lots — given they were making sure parking was an issue for every one of the businesses, including the Magnolias’ Corner Spa. So, the ladies started a recall petition, which they pushed through and led to Trent resigning, effective immediately, early in Sweet Magnolias Season 3 before the Lewises quickly packed up and moved to nearby Castlewood.

As soon as their malfeasance started to come to light, there was an investigation — led by local journalist Peggy Martin (Brittany L. Smith) — into what exactly their crimes were, which has dragged on and continues as of the Season 3 finale. Ultimately, it would be best for the series to drop this investigation and move on. Mary Vaughn and Trent were never interesting characters or villains to challenge the Magnolias. Much of this is because they are both very two-dimension characters, despite Mary Vaughn’s presence throughout the first two seasons in particular. Everything wrong in Serenity is blamed on them, which has become rather tiresome, especially as it’s unlikely we’ll ever see a satisfying conclusion to this story given how little time these characters, including their children, were in the third season.

Likewise, the rivalry between the Magnolias and Mary Vaughn is already exhausted and doesn’t do much to paint any of the characters in a good light. The Magnolias sometimes feel a little cliquish, an aspect of their friendship that Mary Vaughn’s presence only highlights given the crux of their conflict is their battle from high school. At this point, there’s nothing more to do with Mary Vaughn and Trent. We know they are evil, selfish monsters, as the series continually reminds us; however, they’re gone now. The series can move on from these underdeveloped characters and this relentless investigation, all of which feel completely uninspired.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 Ruined Jackson and Nellie Too

The bright side to the Lewises’ presence in Serenity, at least in Sweet Magnolias Season 2, was their children: Jackson and Nellie (Simone Lockhart). However, the third season completely wrecked both characters and their relationships, proving this entire family is one of the weakest aspects of the series. Suddenly, despite being practically obsessed and head over heels in love with Annie (Anneliese Judge) and declaring his mother would never come between them, the series doesn’t even try with Jackson or this relationship. He immediately feels like a different character in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, as the series rushed the conflict and inevitable breakup between these two to push Annie and Ty (Carson Rowland) together. Not that we wanted too much more of this relationship, but the way their romance was handled was sloppy and completely inconsistent with how the two were written in the second season. It didn’t do Jackson or the growth he experienced in the previous two seasons justice whatsoever.

Similarly, Nellie and Kyle had a blossoming romance until the Lewises left town and Mary Vaughn declared her children could no longer consort with the children of the Magnolias. As Nellie is younger than Jackson, it makes sense that she and Kyle would have a tougher time staying connected. However, the series instead changed Nellie through and through and completely abandoned this connection that had been growing for quite some time to push a romance between Kyle and Lilly (Artemis). As Jackson did with Annie, Nellie suddenly started treating Kyle terribly, which showcased how little the writers ever cared about these characters or what they brought to the show and how much time we wasted on the entire family. There was no reason for this sudden shift in the children. Now, the direction that the series took Mary Vaughn and Trent in during Sweet Magnolias Season 3 gave us the perfect opportunity to leave this family — and the poor writing surrounding them — behind as we move forward and Helen tries to get Peggy to run for Mayor.