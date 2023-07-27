The Big Picture Romance and relationships in Sweet Magnolias are both challenging and fulfilling, as the characters have experienced heartbreak but also found love.

Noreen and Farmer Jeremy have an air of mystery and can complement each other well, potentially starting a relationship and building a life together in Serenity.

Their potential romance will give Noreen and Jeremy more depth as characters and provide them with meaningful story arcs, which is something they have lacked so far in the series.

Romance and relationships are difficult, even in sweet Serenity in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. The Magnolias themselves — Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) — can attest to that. All have experienced their fair share of heartbreak; most recently, Helen, who tried (once again) to make her relationship with her on-and-off-again boyfriend Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) work before it crumbled and he swiftly left town to avoid the damage he caused. But, romance can also be delightful and make small-town living all the more fun and fulfilling, as Maddie and Cal (Justin Bruening) can confirm after experiencing some horrible relationships before meeting one another and accepting each other for their flaws and messy history.

Outside the Magnolias, and the agonizing slow-burn romance (that we love) between teenagers Annie (Annaliese Judge) and Tyler (Carson Rowland), there hasn’t been quite a lot of romance for the other regulars on the show — at least any that we care about, as some are just not worth mentioning. That’s part of why we’re rooting for what is, seemingly, Serenity’s newest pairing in Season 3: Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) and Farmer Jeremy (Chase Anderson).

RELATED: ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Netflix Original Romance Series

Noreen and Jeremy Both Have An Air of Mystery in ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Image via Netflix

Frankly, we don’t know a lot about either of these characters. While Noreen has been a series regular since the beginning, it feels like she’s just beginning to open up in Sweet Magnolias Season 3. Before this, she existed as an antagonist in Maddie’s story, the woman who Maddie’s husband Bill (Chris Klein) left her for, who Kyle (Logan Allen) was growing closer to. It really seemed like the character would be written out after the first season, but thankfully she returned, and Season 2 dug a little deeper into her character. Noreen’s parents came to town, ultimately leading to her trying to make a life for herself and her daughter Bex in Serenity despite the unfortunate circumstances of her relationship with Bill. Still, little has been said about Noreen’s life before Serenity or what she wants from her future, so it feels like we’re flying blind with her most of the time, but bringing Jeremy into her life — in addition to her beautiful friendship with Isaac — is a promising way to start opening her up more to the audience.

As for Jeremy, he also appeared during Sweet Magnolias Season 1, but as a love interest for Dana Sue. He is a farmer in charge of supplying produce to Sullivan’s and other outlets around town, including running his own stand at the farmer’s market. His relationship with Dana Sue started somewhat suddenly, and it was nice to see him bring out a lighter, more fun side to the character that had been bogged down in darkness over her anger at multiple other men in her life. However, in the early episodes of Season 2, after Dana Sue’s husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) returned to town to fight for their marriage after his infidelity, Dana Sue dumped Jeremy to explore her lingering feelings for Ronnie — which was the right call, as these two never quite fit together.

Noreen and Jeremy Could Complement One Another

Image via Netflix

That said, not fully knowing these characters makes the potential for their romance even sweeter. From what we have seen, their personalities balance each other out. Jeremy is very open, grounded, and calm. He feels like he is at peace with the world, who he is, and what he does. Noreen, on the other hand, tends to get frazzled and caught up in her anxieties. She doesn’t make the best decisions, as we see with Bill, but she’s working on it. Noreen comes across as rather insecure in herself, which is reflected by her not having a clear path set out for herself or Bex moving forward. She wants to stay in Serenity and lucked her way into a job at the Magnolias’ Corner Spa. Jeremy is also new to Serenity. They both want to help the community in their own ways, giving back to the people that have welcomed them and trying to make Serenity better for everyone. This automatically gives them some common ground to potentially start a relationship and build a life there together — if we were reading the signs right that romance is coming at some point down the line (if the series is renewed for future seasons).

Like with Maddie and Cal, we can see Noreen and Jeremy bring out the best sides of one another as any potential relationship grows, helping the show to introduce us to the “real” versions of the characters that we’re dying to see. Regardless, their dynamic is pretty interesting so far, even though we’ve just seen a bit. One scene, in particular, stands out, which is well into Sweet Magnolias Season 3, when Jeremy arrives for a meeting at the Corner Spa and gives Noreen some goat’s milk after their previous discussion. This has us intrigued about their potential. There’s some clear chemistry there. It also says a lot about Jeremy that he is wholly unbothered by Noreen’s past, which not many men would be, and seems prepared to pursue her. Given how he was holding Bex at the vow renewal in the Season 3 finale, this could signal he’s ready to step into a father-like role for Bex given Bill’s absence in her life.

It'll Give These Characters Something to Do

Image via Netflix

Plus, we want this relationship to go somewhere, so we can see both of these characters finally have something to do (for once). Noreen hasn’t had much to do throughout the show, just showing up for a scene or two where she’s not needed in some episodes to meet the requirements of a series regular. As for Jeremy, he is a breath of fresh air and, somehow, stands out despite the many other incredible men on this show. We worried the end of his romance with Dana Sue would mean the end of Jeremy on Sweet Magnolias, but here is an opportune time to bring him deeper into the fold and this little, tight-knit Serenity family.

Every episode of Sweet Magnolias is now streaming.