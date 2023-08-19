The Big Picture The dynamic between the Sweet Magnolias is becoming stale and it feels like we've seen every aspect of their relationship.

Introducing a new member to the group could spice things up and make the one-on-one relationships fresher.

Pastor June and Peggy Martin are two potential candidates who would make great additions to the group and bring new perspectives to the show.

In Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, the titular trio — composed of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) — use their respective talents to brighten and clean up their hometown of Serenity, South Carolina. At the same time, these lifelong best friends rely on each other and the comfort of their long-term friendship to get them through the trials and tribulations that life throws at them, as we see from the very start of the series premiere as Helen represents Maddie in her ongoing divorce from her cheating husband Bill (Chris Klein). The series has never shied away from showing how loving this friendship is and how devoted these women are to one another. However, now three seasons and 30 episodes in, there are many reasons it feels like it’s time to expand this trio and bring another member into the tight-knit fold.

The Dynamic Between the Sweet Magnolias Is Beginning To Grow Stale

Honestly, how much more can be done with this friendship? Already, it feels like we’ve seen every aspect of their relationship — as a group and in their one-on-one interactions. After the fight over Ryan, which resulted in some interesting (if frustrating) changes to their dynamic, they’re settled. Their friendship will live on and see margarita nights for years to come. While it’s great to have this steady friendship, and we definitely don’t want to stop seeing it or their margarita nights, the series is going to have to start focusing on other characters and stories outside of the friendship (if the series is renewed) because there’s not much more to show. Simply having them interact with supporting characters more is not the answer either, as the show is centered on this friendship, and it needs to continue to be. As such, introducing a new person to the group’s dynamic could spice things up again and make even the one-on-one relationships fresher as they adapt to this major change.

We Need Another Major Point of View To Follow in ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Additionally, having a fourth leading lady — a new member of the Magnolias — would also open up the show as a whole and help expand the world. Right now, the series relies too much on the weaker supporting characters to fill the void that the trio cannot fill. For instance, we have seen quite a lot of Cal (Justin Bruening) and Isaac (Chris Medlin) who are not equipped (in this show, at least) to lead such large parts of the story. That’s how we ended up with the exploration of Cal’s rage issues and Isaac’s unbelievable and irrational vendetta against Bill. These stories have been some of the weakest aspects of the show, which ultimately dragged down the third season as it relied even more so on the supporting characters than ever before.

Right now, it feels like the show is coasting on fumes, out of ideas as we see the same stories told again and again. Relying on supporting characters is not the answer to that; introducing another leading character, one who gets the same focus as the trio and can freshen up the dynamic and the world. Plus, we need someone who can challenge the ladies. Their unwavering support and unwillingness to question one another is beginning to be a drag. A fourth member is what’s needed to keep the show alive and thriving.

Who Could Be the Fourth Magnolia?

As of now, two candidates could (and likely would) each be a great addition to the group and be an interesting fourth leading lady. The first is Pastor June (Tracey Bonner), who has been a regular on our screens since we entered Serenity. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 finally gave June some time to shine outside of her career, as she developed a beautiful friendship with Maddie, and they pursued their interests together. (Which, honestly, was worlds better than some of the stuff we watched with the Magnolias this season.)

We saw another side of June — a flirty, confident side — that teased so much more to be done with the character than she’s able to do while stuck in the church. Given that the show is as much about what the ladies offer to the town as it is about their friendship and romances, who better to add to the main roster than the town’s beloved Pastor? She has a direct line to help her neighbors in a way so completely unlike the other three, but which would still do so much toward improving the town. She offers guidance and a better path forward. With her new close friendship with Maddie, it feels like one margarita night with all three women is all it would take to make her one of the Magnolias.

The second candidate is Peggy Martin (Brittany L. Smith). Like June, Peggy has developed a friendship with one of the Magnolias throughout the show: Helen. Helen has worked to move past their history — as the trio feuded with Peggy and her bestie Mary Vaughn (Allison Gabriel) throughout high school and beyond — to offer Peggy kindness and support as the truth about Isaac came to light. The trio has come across as rather cliquish throughout the series thus far, and Peggy would be the perfect person to join the group and dispel this aspect of their friendship (given that she quite literally wasn’t allowed in their clique in high school).

Truthfully, Peggy would arguably make an even better candidate to join than June. In the Sweet Magnolias Season 3 finale, Helen volunteers to run Peggy’s campaign as she tries to convince Peggy to run for Mayor. As a journalist and potential Mayor, Peggy clearly has the same drive as the Magnolias to better Serenity. Plus, she already has close connections with others in town, like Isaac, which would make bringing her into the fold as a leading character even easier. Either way, it would be nice to see one of these women join the Magnolias’ group and lead their own story going forward.

