The power of female friendship thrives even more in Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Adapted from the astounding 11-part book series written by Sherryl Wood, Sweet Magnolias follows the stories of three moms living in the charming little of Serenity, South Carolina, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley).

Having been best friends since they were only children, their sisterhood grows stronger with every obstacle they face. From venturing into new relationships and parenting their teenage children to juggling their careers, Sweet Magnolias is more than just women looking for love; they’re looking for a life of their own.

Developed by Wood herself, Season 3 follows the aftermath of the unwanted brawl at Sullivan’s. As Maddie tries to help Cal in any way possible, she still has some homework to do to navigate her emotional path better. Meanwhile, Helen is stuck with all the men who have swept her off her feet. And as for Danan Sue, she’s finding a way to be able to support her local community without putting her family at the end of the stick.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

When Is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Coming Out?

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 returns to the peaceful abode of Serenity this summer on July 20, 2023. All 10 episodes premiere on the initial release date exclusively on Netflix.

Is There A Trailer for Sweet Magnolias Season 3?

The trailer for Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias takes viewers back to the picturesque town of Serenity, where Maddie Townsend sets the stage for a season filled with new relationships and unforeseen challenges. As the trailer opens, Serenity is showcased in all its charming glory, serving as the backdrop for the intertwining lives of Maddie, Helen Decatur, and Dana Sue Sullivan. These childhood best friends continue to navigate the complexities of their romantic relationships, family dynamics, and professional aspirations within the close-knit community of Serenity, South Carolina.

In Season 3, Dana Sue finds herself at a crossroads, striving to reconcile with her once-estranged husband. Meanwhile, Helen is caught between two incredible men who both adore her, adding a layer of complexity to her love life. On the other hand, Maddie is learning to strike a balance in her relationship with baseball coach Cal. But the challenges don't end there. The trailer hints at the involvement of the trio's families, bringing their personal lives and responsibilities into the spotlight. Additionally, a mysterious woman from the Magnolias' past resurfaces, raising questions about secrets that could disrupt their peace.

Who Stars in Sweet Magnolias Season 3?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher shines as the captivating Maddie Townsend, a resilient mother of three who embarked on a new journey after separating from her high school sweetheart and husband due to a heartbreaking affair. Embracing this fresh chapter in her life, Maddie fearlessly dives into both her career aspirations and the intricacies of the dating scene. Navigating the complexities of love can prove challenging, especially when it involves dating her own son's baseball coach. Yet, armed with the unwavering support of her Sweet Magnolias sisters and a few delightful glasses of margaritas, Maddie's spirit is unshakeable.

Heather Headley beautifully portrays the ambitious and career-driven Helen Decatur, a formidable lawyer who has reached the pinnacle of professional success. While she dominates the courtroom with her unwavering determination, her love life is a different story altogether. Engaged in an on-again, off-again relationship with her long-time partner, Helen fearlessly explores her flirtatious side. As a woman who knows what she wants, Helen is unafraid to turn on her charm and engage in playful banter - including flirting with one of her best friend's chefs. Despite the ups and downs of her romantic journey, Helen remains steadfast in her pursuit of happiness, unyielding in her pursuit of a love that matches her own fierce ambition.

Brooke Elliot plays culinary virtuoso, Dana Sue Sullivan, the esteemed chef and proud owner of Sullivan's, a renowned restaurant in town. With an unwavering dedication to her craft, Dana Sue and her teenage daughter work tirelessly to ensure their beloved establishment's success and continued operation. Despite the demanding nature of her work and the challenges of running a thriving business, Dana Sue's love life remains an ever-evolving journey. She welcomes the men who enter her life with open arms, from her charming farm supplier to her estranged husband.

Apart from the main trio, Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias also features Bill (Chris Klein), Maddie's troublesome ex-husband; Kyle (Logan Allen), Maddie and Bill's eldest son and baseball prodigy; Ty (Carson Rowland), Maddie and Bill's middle son who has a passion for theater; Katie (Bianca Berry Tarantino), Maddie and Bill's youngest child and only daughter; Annie (Annaliese Judge), Dana Sue's daughter and a talented photographer; Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), Bill's pregnant mistress; Isaac (Chris Medlin), one of Dana Sue's employees who searches for his birth mother in Serenity, and Erik (Dion Johnstone), Dana Sue's sous chef.

What Is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 About?

Below is the official plot synopsis for Sweet Magnolias:

“Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.”

What Happened in the Previous Season of Sweet Magnolias?

In Season 2's conclusion, Kyle and his passenger are out of harm's way. However, the aftermath of the accident continues to affect Kyle, requiring him to be patient with himself. Isaac receives surprising news about his birth parents, deviating from his expectations. Noreen joyfully welcomes her baby and reconciles with Maddie. The Sweet Magnolias encounter challenges concerning their spa, prompting them to rally the town for a mayoral recall. Cal's issues with anger lead him into unfortunate circumstances. Dana Sue rekindles a romance from her past, while Helen faces an internal struggle. Lastly, a mysterious woman with ties to the Magnolias appears, leaving everyone curious about her true identity.

Who Is Making Sweet Magnolias?

Netflix announced on September 27, 2018, that they had ordered a series based on the Sweet Magnolias book series by Woods. The first season, comprising ten episodes, was set to be produced by executive producers Sherryl J. Anderson, Dan Paulson, and Woods herself. Anderson would also serve as the showrunner. Production companies involved included Daniel L. Paulson Productions. The series premiered on May 19, 2020. Norman Buckley directed six episodes and served as co-executive producer.