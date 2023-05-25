Start brewing your sweet tea and ready a comfy spot on your deck, because Netflix's hit series Sweet Magnolias is coming back for a third season this summer. That's right, this summer you will finally be able to catch up with the goings-on of Serenity, South Carolina, a small town full of big hearts and dark secrets. The third season will make its premiere on July 20, 2023. Along with the release date, Netflix also released several first-look images from the hotly anticipated continuation of the series.

The series is based on Sherryl Woods' Sweet Magnolias novel series. The series is a cozy drama that follows a group of lifelong best friends living in Serenity, a small town where secrets are hard-kept. The series focuses primarily on Maddie, played by Joanna Garcia Swisher, Dana Sue, played by Brooke Elliott, and Helen, played by Heather Headley. Last season ended with several very tantalizing cliffhangers. Dana Sue has reunited with her estranged husband, Ronnie, but a mysterious woman named Kathy might spell trouble for their recently mended relationship. The season finale also saw the death of Miss Frances, the original owner of the home in which The Corner Spa is located.

Season 3 will show Maddie working through issues with Cal, played by Justin Bruenig, as she attempts to make room for her own emotions. Dana Sue will have to figure out what to do with the money left to her by Miss Frances. Helen will have to make a decision about the men in her life. And the identity of the serial tire slasher will be revealed, sending shock waves through the small, southern town.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:

'Barbie' Leaves the Dreamhouse Behind in New Trailer

Sheryl J. Anderson serves as the showrunner of the series. She executive produces alongside Dan Paulson and Sherryl Woods. The main cast is joined by Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, and Chris Medlin among others. You can catch new episodes of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix starting on July 20, 2023. The first two seasons are available to stream now. Check out more images below: