Fans of the popular Netflix romance series Sweet Magnolias can celebrate because Variety has just reported that a third season has officially been renewed and is on its way. JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley are all primed to return to their roles as Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, as the trio juggles family, careers, and relationships in the small but charming town of Serenity, SC.

It should come as no surprise that fans are getting another season, as the romance series has gained huge success among audiences and critics since its release.

Fans have been eagerly waiting on the exciting news, given the massive amount of cliffhangers Season 2 left them with, such as the trio being a mess over the death of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr), Ronnie and Dana Sue reuniting, Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) proposing to Helen, and why the mystery woman Kathy (Wynn Everett) has it out for Dana Sue. Though the series left fans with plenty to speculate over, they can now start preparing for resolutions in Season 3.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 7 Shows like 'Sweet Magnolias' to Watch Next For More Cozy Dramas

Sheryl J. Anderson, who also worked on the 2015 crime series Ties That Bind, will return as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dan Paulson, who worked on NBC’s Reaching for the Stars, CBS’s Copacabana, and produced the 1988 film Promised a Miracle and ABC’s Town Bully. His production company Daniel L. Paulson Production will produce the series. Sweet Magnolias is based on a popular series of novels by best-selling author Sherryl Woods, who is also executive producing alongside Anderson and Paulson. Paulson said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we’re looking forward to returning to Serenity”.

Although not many details are known about Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias, fans can at least find some comfort knowing that their favorite characters' storylines aren’t over yet. You can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of Sweet Magnolias now only on Netflix, and be sure to keep up with Collider for future information about the season.

Original 'The Munsters' Star Pat Priest Returns For Rob Zombie's Movie Reimagining

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Austin Slenk (91 Articles Published) Austin Slenk is a News Writer at Collider. He has an unhealthy obsession with Rocket League and loves YA movies, reality shows, and superheroes. He hopes to become a full time movie and T.V news writer one day. More From Austin Slenk

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe