Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias follows the citizens of small-town Serenity, South Carolina, as they face hardships and earn the blessings that come with living in a tight-knit community. After two seasons, the Sweet Magnolias' lives are greatly changed by their exploits around town. Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) has recovered from her ex-husband’s affair and the public embarrassment that surrounded it in the first season, embracing a heartfelt new romance with Coach Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening). After deciding to move forward with her plans to have children, Helen (Heather Headley) calls things off with longtime, on-and-off-again love Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) before finally diving in with Erik (Dion Johnstone), who is ready to support her as she vies for motherhood via IVF treatments. Meanwhile, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) finally decided to give her husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) a second chance, but this time they’re putting in the work with Pastor June (Tracey Bonner) for a fresh start on both sides.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 left off on a couple of major cliffhangers. The first is the confrontation at Sullivan’s, where Cal — trying to protect Maddie — punches a man in the face for overstepping boundaries and making a scene. This ends with Cal being handcuffed and escorted out of the restaurant by the police. The second is the appearance of a mysterious unnamed blonde, who has an interesting interaction with Annie (Anneliese Judge) where she disparages Dana Sue. Later, a video of the woman vandalizing a Sullivan’s van goes around, giving all three of the Sweet Magnolias pause about this familiar face from their past returning to town. The last cliffhanger is Ryan — who returned to town after the death of his aunt, Miss Frances (Cindy Karr), finally ready to have children — proposing to Helen on the steps of the Corner Spa. Oh, and Miss Frances left Dana Sue a giant check upon her passing. Why, and for what? That’s just one of the many things the characters are dealing with in this fantastic new season.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 3 Is a Masterclass in Character (and Relationship) Development

Image via Netflix

After watching the entirety of Sweet Magnolias Season 3, I am wholly pleased. For those, like me, who were not the biggest fans of Season 2 — it was good, but just nowhere near as good as the first — the new season is several steps up and nearly on par with the first season. It’s actually even better in many ways. Plus, it’s very clear how necessary the events of the second season were to build into the stories we see develop here, which is a beautiful journey to witness. This is a season filled with delectable character-based drama, and it almost instantly puts each of our beloved characters on a path filled with major, heavy, and fulfilling introspection for all 10 episodes. Their lives have been upturned by forces not necessarily in their control, so now the characters must take a hard look in the mirror to not just figure out what they want in the future, but who they want to be. Adult or teenager, it’s the path everyone is on, which leads to some unexpected and rewarding places. That said, the journey there is rather difficult, too, putting a different kind of pressure on the characters than we’ve seen before.

Of course, in order to do a thorough introspection, the characters are also taking a hard look at their many relationships. Cal and Maddie, after his struggles with his anger throughout the last season, decide to take a pause in their romance to focus on their friendship, hoping to strengthen their bond as they become more fulfilled with their individual selves. Helen is in a pickle, caught between the two men in her life. While I won’t spoil her choice, it’s a necessary decision for Helen to make as she must face the reality that her future may not look like the one she has always envisioned for herself. Dana Sue and Ronnie are still on course to repair things, and the mysterious new woman complicates that in a rather unexpected way, but the series doesn’t lose focus on what’s important, as Ronnie begins to have just as much of a voice as Dana Sue in their relationship. The emphasis is on how they work together to take steps forward in their relationship and in life. It’s a stunning arc about growth, evolution, fresh starts, and second chances — one that most TV shows wouldn’t be able to pull off.

In addition to these major romances for the Sweet Magnolias, Season 3 also dives into other relationships — both familiar and not. Annie and Ty (Carson Rowland) are both on separate paths as they prepare for adulthood, but where their lives overlap are some of the season’s most heartfelt moments. Maddie develops a fun new friendship with Pastor June that helps us explore this little-known character more, while also aiding Maddie enormously in her quest to grow. CeCe (Harlan Drum) returns to the show after her breakup with Ty, and her relationship with Helen takes another lovely turn. There’s some development between CeCe and Annie, too, which is another stunning aspect of the season that couldn’t have been predicted but works incredibly well. (Seriously, if you told me I would like CeCe this much before, I wouldn’t have believed you.) In short, Sweet Magnolias Season 3 knows what matters and what people are watching for, giving almost every character a chance to evolve in one important way or another.

'Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Gets off to a Rough Start, but There Are Bright Points

Image via Netflix

While the third season gets off to a bit of a rough start, I must say that the third episode, “The Searchers,” is my favorite episode of the series thus far. The town gathers for a town-wide scavenger hunt called the “Forager Festival,” which brings out another side to the relationship between the Sweet Magnolias. Each team must have three people, and the Sweet Magnolias are not on the same team. The episode is fun, thrilling, and, again, puts old and new relationships in the spotlight. It perfectly captures the loveliness of these small-town shows, like Gilmore Girls, that fans can’t get enough of.

Truthfully, the most difficult aspects of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 to get behind are the mysterious newcomer, Kathy (Wynn Everett), and — to no one’s surprise — Bill (Chris Klein). The former feels like a cheap attempt at drama, producing very few necessary developments for the characters that aid them in their journeys. Meanwhile, Bill feels about as useless as a main character as he was in Season 2. He has no real role in any of his five children’s lives, providing only a burden as the show is forced to include him for too many episodes throughout the season due to his series' regular status.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 3 Should Not Be the Show's Last

Image via Netflix

Overall, Season 3 is thoroughly well-written and wholeheartedly enjoyable. While fans may not be the biggest fans of the direction of the story for some of these characters, it’s well worth the journey by the end of the season. We see a different side of the friendship between the Sweet Magnolias, which is both difficult and captivating to see come to life and expand the friendship between these women. The series thoughtfully addresses how relationships evolve and realistically either fall apart or become stronger as individuals change. At the end of the day, Sweet Magnolias proves itself one of the best shows on streaming/television with a powerful, impactful, and emotional third season.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 certainly does not close the book on Serenity or these beloved characters — not even close, actually. There’s much more story to be told, including developments from this season that have fantastic potential for the future. After so much growth for the characters, it would truly be a shame to not see how their lives progress after their respective evaluations of what’s important and how their lives should move forward. Should Netflix inexplicably decide to call it quits, however, the ending is sweet and satisfying enough that the journey is still well worth it.

Rating: A-

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.