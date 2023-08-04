Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Sweet Magnolias.

In Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) are practically running their small town of Serenity, South Carolina, by the time Dana Sue and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) renew their vows in the Season 3 finale. The biggest hurdle throughout these three seasons, for each of them, has been romance. Dana Sue and Ronnie have had to rebuild their marriage since his return to town after she threw him out for cheating on her — though, of course, she’s now realized where she initially went wrong in their relationship, too. Helen’s on-and-off-again relationship with Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) has officially fizzled out, though it took down her blossoming romance with Erik (Dion Johnstone) along the way, but we hope they’re on their way back together. Additionally, Maddie and Cal (Justin Bruening) have struggled with putting their respective pasts behind them to embrace their romance as the people they want to be. And, now even Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) might have some romance headed her way.

However, there’s been one potential relationship building since the series premiered that is beginning to drive us crazy, which — of course — is the slow-burn romance between Dana Sue’s daughter Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Maddie’s son Tyler (Carson Rowland). This will-they-won’t-they pair have been orbiting each other for their entire lives, their feelings for one another changing ever so gradually, to the point where now neither one knows exactly where they stand with one another. It’s time for Sweet Magnolias to finally deliver on what could easily be the relationship the show is forever remembered by if and when it returns for a fourth season.

As much as we enjoy a good slow-burn romance, this one is burning at such a slow rate that the actors will be 50 years old (and still playing teenagers) by the time the series follows through. The feelings Annie and Ty share for one another have been painfully obvious since the very beginning. Annie was hopelessly in love with Ty when we first met her — which caused some issues with Ty’s younger brother Kyle (Logan Allen) as he obviously felt that way for Annie. Ty, on the other hand, did not yet see Annie in that way, but after she drunkenly kissed him, it seemed like everything shifted.

It wasn’t noticeable right away, but the attention he started to pay toward Annie, especially when she began dating Jackson (Sam Ashby) in Sweet Magnolias Season 2, proved his feelings went deeper than he declared before. It caused him to stop paying much attention or having much interest in his girlfriend CeCe (Harlan Drum), ultimately leading to them breaking up.

Throughout the last two seasons, but Sweet Magnolias Season 3 in particular, Annie and Ty have been on their own journeys of self-discovery. Dating Jackson forced Annie to take a hard look at her life and what she wants her relationships to look like, and Jackson showed himself to be everything she didn’t want. Plus, she’s also been growing up and maturing, becoming much more confident and self-assured. Likewise, Ty’s journey has been all about figuring out the type of man he wants to be. He certainly doesn’t want to be like his father Bill (Chris Klein), and part of that was putting the dream of playing baseball as a pro after high school away. He’s focused on exploring his own interests, becoming a well-rounded young man as he gears up for his final year of high school, and has, as of now, decided not to go off to college.

As such, the characters are in the perfect place to finally acknowledge and explore their feelings for one another. They have time to be together before Annie decides what she wants to do after high school. They have the support of those around them as their relationship inevitably shifts into something else, which will certainly be scary considering the support they’ve always shown one another and the risk of losing that if something goes wrong. Plus, there’s only so long the characters can go on without acting on their obvious feelings before it starts to be a detriment toward their growth, as they’re both learning to speak up about the things they want and have difficult conversations. They’ve been slowly burning long enough; after watching them hold hands at the vow renewal, we can no longer wait.

Unfortunately, the Sweet Magnolias Season 3 finale also leaves us with the impression that the show will be revisiting the love triangle between Annie, Ty, and CeCe, which would be a mistake on so many levels. First and foremost, the third season gave us a delightful surprise in Annie, CeCe, and Lily (Artemis) forming their own trio á la the Sweet Magnolias. A love triangle threatens this, and we don’t want that. Second, this triangle has already been done in two different ways, with both Annie and CeCe being jealous of Ty’s relationship with the other at different points in their lives. It’s tiring and there’s not much more to explore. Lastly, it would wreak havoc on Ty’s growth to see him potentially go back to being indecisive after becoming so sure of himself and what he wants.

In short, it’s time for the series to finally give us what we want and put exploring Ty and Annie’s potential relationship at the forefront of their stories. The teases and longing glances have gone on long enough. Given the current state of television and the poor likelihood of Sweet Magnolias going on for more than one more season, there’s no time to waste. We would actually like to see a relationship between them explored; we don’t want to settle for them finally getting together in the series finale before it fades to black. Here’s hoping that writers and actors are soon paid fairly by studios and that our beloved Serenity citizens can get back to bringing us this small-town entertainment.

