Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 4.

The fourth season of Sweet Magnolias is here, and it was truly worth the wait. There are a lot of great storylines to come out of this season, which starts with a Halloween episode where Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Cal (Justin Bruening) get married in a surprise spooky-themed wedding. In the same episode, Sweet Magnolias pays off its longest slow-burn pairing, and Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie (Anneliese Judge) finally get together. The season also sees Helen (Heather Headley) and Erik (Dion Johnstone) reunite and get engaged, while Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) help each other move forward in their careers.

It's not all good things for the town of Serenity this season, as the town has to deal with major financial problems in the wake of the previous Mayor Trent Lewis' (Paul Rolfes) misuse of town funds. The town also suffers from a hurricane that plays a major part in the second half of the season. The main storyline of the first half of Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is the death of Bill Townsend (Chris Klein), ex-husband of Maddie and father of Ty, Kyle (Logan Allen), Katie (Ella Grace Helton), Isaac (Chris Medlin), and Bex. Especially considering the way that his character was written off at the end of Season 3, Bill's death this season was a little too convenient for the series.

Bill's Death in 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 Was Unnecessary

Image via Netflix

In Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias, Bill played an interesting role in the show, as Maddie's husband who had left her for his coworker, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears). Bill was selfish and ambitious and did not notice or care that he was harming the people in his life with his decisions. At the end of Season 1, Bill had a wake-up call after Noreen dumped him and Kyle chewed him out, and he even tried to get Maddie back. This could have been the start of a redemption arc for Bill, but instead, the show never quite knew what to do with him after Season 1.

For the next two seasons of Sweet Magnolias, Bill became a one-dimensional villain who was barely in the show at all and a scapegoat for when the characters needed someone to blame for their problems. He was revealed as the birth father of Isaac, but Isaac wanted nothing to do with him, even though Bill made an effort with him as soon as he found out. Similarly, Noreen refuses to let Bill be a part of Bex's life and even leaves him off her birth certificate. Sweet Magnolias could have done more with Bill's character but never did, so it was a relief when the show finally just wrote him off at the end of Season 3 by having him leave town with Kathy (Wynn Everett).

In Bill's last appearance on the show, he became the hero of Kathy's storyline when he convinced her to apologize to Dana Sue and Ronnie, and it was clear that he had really changed. This could have been the end for his character, but Sweet Magnolias pushed this storyline to the extreme this season, and Bill died off-screen from a heart attack. The show didn't need to kill off Bill since he had already been written off and since it did not give him a final appearance this season. Although his death was not sad, it was certainly underwhelming, and it felt out of place with his past storyline.

Bill's Death Serves as a Plot Device for 'Sweet Magnolias'